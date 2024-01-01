Toni Braxton denies Birdman marriage rumors, confirms they’re single

Toni Braxton shut down reports that she and on-again, off-again love Birdman are secretly married.

The “Un-Break My Heart” singer shared a screenshot of a headline claiming she and Birdman tied the knot but captioned the Instagram post, “My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married.

“We are both single.”

She also added that the rumors are “#FAKENEWS.”

Braxton, 56, and the “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” rapper, 54, confirmed they were engaged in early 2018 after knowing each other for 16 years and keeping in touch through life’s ups and downs.

“He’s a gentleman. He’s such a gentleman. Opening doors … I promise you,” Braxton said on the “Angie Martinez Show.”

The betrothal quickly appeared to be cursed, however, as someone stole Braxton’s engagement ring from her luggage at the end of 2018.

The “He Wasn’t Man Enough” performer ultimately had her Louis Vuitton suitcase returned but the diamond ring wasn’t inside.

Just after New Year’s Day 2021, Braxton announced that she and Birdman had ended their engagement, but the split didn’t last long as they appeared to reconcile by the end of that month.

While she was performing “I Love Me Some Him” during a concert in Atlanta, Birdman walked out on stage to surprise her. Although they didn’t exchange words, they gazed lovingly at each other before he embraced her and walked off the stage.

Braxton and Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, appeared to be going strong as recently as November when she posted a photo of them and wrote, “Sending Sunday kisses.”

The “Braxton Family Values” star since has removed the image — as well as all images of the rapper from her Instagram page.

Birdman also has taken down his images that feature Braxton.