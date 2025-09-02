



Tommy Robinson didn’t mince his words when delivering his brutal verdict on Tony Bellew as he savagely tore into the former cruiserweight world champion. The duo have been exchanging heated insults and hurling verbal attacks at each other online over recent months. Bellew branded the far-right activist a ‘racist’ following his prison release. Robinson was freed from jail in May, four months early, after serving part of an 18-month sentence for contempt of court. The 42-year-old had breached a 2021 High Court order that prohibited him from repeating false allegations about a Syrian refugee who had successfully sued him for libel.

Since his release, Robinson has remained active across social media platforms. Bellew had condemned Robinson’s position and called the activist ‘racist’ and ‘disgusting’. The pair then became embroiled in a bitter online spat on X – previously Twitter – before the ex-boxer issued threats to Robinson and called him a ‘mouthy p****. ‘. During a recent appearance on the Anything Goes With James English podcast, Robinson was questioned by the host about his ‘beef’ with Bellew. The 42-year-old savagely stood by his remarks, rekindling his row with the retired fighter.

“I am the problem. Tommy Robinson is the problem. I watched it and thought ‘are you for f****** real?’ You absolute b****,” he said. “I just could not believe it. I had respect for him. I love Tony Bellew. “When he fought the David Haye fight, I was cheering for him, Everyone wants the underdog. I wanted him to get his payday. I wanted him to make his money from that fight. I was like ‘go on, Tony.’ And I watched him and I liked his character. I watched him in the jungle, I liked him. I loved him actually, I really respected him. “And then I watch him do an interview on the microphone, it’s Saudi Arabia TV. I think, ‘Mate, why don’t you talk about what it is like for homosexuals in Saudi Arabia? Why don’t you talk about what it is like for women who are raped in Saudi Arabia, Tony?’ Why don’t you actually stand up for something that is difficult to stand up for? But standing on TV and having a pop at Tommy Robinson is pretty easy.” Robinson wasn’t finished there, however.

He was swift to bring up numerous terror incidents across the UK throughout recent years, before responding to Bellew’s remarks on X – where the ex-boxer declared he hopes to encounter Robinson publicly in the coming days. “So, I just made a video saying ‘you’re a b****. You’re a b**** for Islam. You’re a b**** for Saudi.’ Out of all the problems you could have used your platform to talk about, you said Tommy Robinson is the problem’. “What’s the problem Tony? And what the f*** even know about Islam? He said, ‘Yeah well, I got good Muslim mates.’ So what? He turned everything on me that I was the problem. The reason why there is problems in this country is because of Tommy Robinson. “There’s still going to be more terrorist attacks in this country. They are not going to be by Tommy Robinson, Mr Bellew. I was just so disappointed, because in the end, I thought he’s just another b****. And then his response was, ‘Wait until I see you.’ It’s like, Tony I am 5’6 you sausage. That does not make you big and hard. And if you do see me, I am not running away you f****** mug.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!