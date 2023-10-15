“I want to thank my Lord and Saviour,” he told the crowd at the AO Arena. “I did it for Manchester, I love you. I couldn’t use my right hand for six weeks in the preparation, I am not an excuse maker. I fought my heart out in there. I am trying to be the best I can be. He is an awkward man. I am done with all this crossover s***.”

KSI, meanwhile, reacted angrily after the fight, facing up to Fury and challenging him over whether he felt the result was fair. “That is a robbery bro,” he ranted. “How many jabs did you land? Look at your face, look at your eyes.