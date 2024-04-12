



Tommy Fury has potentially reignited his feud with Jake Paul as he called out the YouTuber-turned-fighter for taking a fight against ex-world unified heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. With both competitors separated by 30 years in terms of age, the prospect of the bout in Texas has been met with a mixed response.

In the case of Paul, the 27-year-old internet celebrity is just ten fights into a professional boxing career, with the match-up representing his most significant event so far. Meanwhile, his opponent Tyson established his legacy as one of the most storied figures in sport during his heyday in the ring at the close of the last century. However, the man once known as ‘the Baddest Man on the Planet’ has fought on just two occasions since hanging up his gloves back in 2005. Now aged 57, it remains to be seen whether the iconic fighter still maintains anything of the explosive power that he boasted at the height of his dominance in the 1980s and 1990s. Lennox Lewis and Fury’s own world heavyweight champion brother Tyson, are among those who have spoken positively about the fight. The younger Fury brother was in no doubt, however, that the fight lacks legitimacy as a contest as he spoke in disparaging terms about the upcoming spectacle.

He told JNMEDIAUK: “I don’t want to give a prediction on that. It is a 60-year-old man getting in the ring with a 26-year-old man, as he distanced himself from the affair. “It is disgraceful. At the end of the day if you are a good man, you don’t want to fight a legend like that now.” There is no love lost between the former Love Island contestant and the viral social media star, with the pair having previously faced each other in Saudi Arabia in the ring only last year. In that instance, it was Fury who came out on top as he inflicted the first defeat of Paul’s career via a split decision. Making reference to recent clips of Tyson in the gym, the Brit also dismissed recent suggestions from observers that veteran retiree ‘Iron Mike’ could re-discover his old potency as he continues his preparations to face Paul. He asserted: “What he was is not what he is now. These 10-second clips on the internet or a minute look great, but anyone can do that.

“The fight isn’t a minute, at 60 you are going to feel it. And I know one thing, he couldn’t beat me so he is jumping in the ring with a 60-year-old. But Jake Paul hasn’t done himself any favours.Would I get in the ring with Mike Tyson if I was offered it tomorrow? No. You have to have some respect about you I think.” The Manchester-born fighter’s elder sibling was less perturbed by the upcoming bout, however, with the current WBC heavyweight champion telling Stomping Ground: “I think it’s fantastic for boxing. You’ve got a legend in Mike Tyson. You’ve got a YouTube boxer who’s come into the game and blew it up and he’s got millions of followers and millions of views and millions of eyes. “Good, bad or indifferent. Some people love him, some people hate him, he continued. “So, I think it’s a really good spectacle for boxing. Brings a lot of people to the game.” The legendary ‘Gypsy King’ added: “And listen, who am I to say, ‘Oh, Mike Tyson shouldn’t be boxing or Jake Paul shouldn’t be boxing’, good luck to them. They’re both gonna make what I call a s*** ton of money out of it. So, isn’t that what it’s about?”





