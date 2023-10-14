



Fight fans across the globe are gearing up for a mouth-watering evening of alternative boxing action from Manchester’s AO Arena tonight as Tommy Fury takes on KSI.

Former Love Island star Fury is looking to further improve his undefeated 9-0 boxing record after beating Jake Paul on a split decision back in February. Misfits Boxing boss KSI has competed in fewer professional bouts than his opponent and despite knocking out Joe Fournier in his last fight, saw the result overturned as a non-contest after delivering the critical blow with his elbow. But the YouTube sensation has been bigging up his chances of beating Fury and is confident of victory. A bumper undercard will commence at 6pm with ring walks for the headliners scheduled to start at 11.25pm. Fury v KSI is a cruiserweight clash that is set to be contested at 183lbs over six three-minute rounds.

The whole event is being shown exclusively live on DAZN but punters wanting to watch in the UK will need to pay £19.99 AND have a subscription to the streaming network. However, those who simply want to follow the action can do so completely free of charge. UK radio station talkSPORT is broadcasting exclusive live commentary during a Fight Night Live special programme. Presenters Adam Catterall and Gareth A Davies will be joined by commentator Andy Clarke, and former super-bantamweight champion Spencer Oliver. A live blog will also be running on talkSPORT.com. Listeners can tune into talkSPORT via the online live stream, or can listen by using the talkSPORT app, on DAB radio through a smart speaker or on 1089 or 1053 AM.

As the more experienced boxer, Fury is considered the favourite to win Saturday’s contest. Former welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton is predicting that to be the case, although he does believe that KSI could cause Fury a few problems early doors. Hatton told Mighty Tips: “Once Tommy gets the measure of him – he’s got a good boxing brain, good ability and I think KSI will cause him a few problems in the early rounds but once Tommy gets to grips I think he’ll handle him. “But there may be some hairy scary moments in the early rounds as KSI is a little bit ragged and unconventional.” MF & DAZN: X Series 10 full card Main Card MAIN EVENT: KSI vs Tommy Fury Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate Preliminary Card Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) – tag team match Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace S-X vs DTG Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts





Source link