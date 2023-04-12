Tommy Fury vs KSI looks on as dad John Fury holds positive meeting after Jake Paul win | Boxing | Sport





KSI’s promoter Kalle Sauerland is optimistic that a fight with Tommy Fury can be made in the not-so-distant future after a ‘great meeting’ with Tommy’s dad John. TNT could end up facing KSI after his rematch with Jake Paul later this year.

Back in February, Tommy put the doubters to bed as he defeated Paul via split decision in a hard-fought eight-rounder over in Saudi Arabia. The ex-Love contestant remained in relative control throughout, establishing his jab early doors and using effective clinching to smother the YouTube stars inside work. However, he did face a fair bit of adversity himself, most notably when he was sent tumbling to the canvas by a well-timed jab from his rival in the final stanza. Paul is now set to activate the rematch clause in their contract for a second bout later this year. But Fury Sr recently revealed to Express Sport that Tommy is also keen on matchups with KSI and Salt Papi as well. And now it appears movements have been made towards setting up a fight with the former.

Speaking to Pro Boxing Fans, Sauerland said: “Had a great meeting with (Fury’s dad) John, we both like the fight. It’s about getting a deal done now. Look, John seems to be like a very simple person to deal with which I like, straight shooter. “We had a good meeting, it was nice to go up to Morecambe and yeah, I’m confident we can get it done. But we’re not overlooking obviously Joe Fournier first.” KSI is set to face professional boxer and entrepreneur Joe Fournier next on May 13 at the OVO Wembley Arena.









