Sunday, October 15, 2023
BOXING

Tommy Fury vs KSI highlights – How to re-watch full fight | Boxing | Sport

Tommy Fury v KSI is one of the biggest events yet in the world of crossover boxing and once the dust settles on this big-name bout, celebrity fight fans will be eager to watch a re-run of the action.

The fight is being shown live on the streaming channel DAZN but only for subscribers, who must also pay £19.99 for the privilege. If that doesn’t sound appealing to you or you can’t see the fight live, there may be some other options to consider and you could also see it for nothing a few days later.

If you’re already a DAZN subscriber or are happy to become one, not only will you be able to watch the entire event live but your plan also includes highlights of every fight.

The bumper card includes another headline bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, which is arguably attracting as much interest as Tommy Fury v KSI.

DAZN is currently offering a subscription deal that costs £1 for the first month followed by 11 monthly instalments of £9.99. A flexible pass is also available at £5 for the first month with a follow-on monthly fee of £19.99. With this plan you need to give 30 days’ notice before cancelling.

Alternatively, a £99.99 upfront fee covers you for the whole year and is the best value over a 12-month period.

DAZN also has its own YouTube channel, where the preliminary card from Saturday’s big event at Manchester’s AO Arena will be streamed for free.

But the channel also features full card and main event highlights a few days after its events. That means if you are prepared to wait a few days, you might still be able to see the best of the action from Tommy Fury v KSI on a highlights reel without paying anything.

MF & DAZN: X Series 10 full card

Headline

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Main card

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate

Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas

Preliminary card

Swarmz vs. Ryan Taylor

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

S-X vs. DTG

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts.

What’s been said before the fight?

“I’ve definitely practised my winning speech,” KSI said on Peter Crouch’s podcast. “Especially when I’m in the shower and I’m just there speaking to myself like, ‘Now what? All of you thought I’d lose to Tommy Fury, now what?’ I’ve done it all.”

Tommy Fury said: “I could beat KSI after 15 pints of beer. I could literally go down the pub all day, fight him at night-time and still beat him. If we fight 100 times I beat him 100 times.”



