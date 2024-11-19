Tommy Fury and Darren Till’s fight has been confirmed as a heavyweight bout with the two set to wear 10oz gloves during eight, three-minute rounds – alligning with traditional boxing rules and regulations.

This is very much unlike Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s bout, which was accepted as a professional bout by The Texas Athletic Commission under bizarre circumstances.

In their bout last Friday, the two had fought despite the 31-year age discrepancy – doing so while wearing 14oz gloves with eight, two-minute rounds. In almost all professional male bouts, boxers are required to fight in three-minute rounds.

Paul’s bout with Tyson continues to be heavily criticized, admitting that he did not want to knockout his legendary opponent while believing he posed little threat as the fight grew on. He later admitted that Fury punches harder than Tyson had.

Fury, meanwhile, will look to continue his unbeaten record after wins over both KSI and Paul over the last 18 months, making his return to the ring against former UFC star Till.