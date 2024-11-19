Tommy Fury and Darren Till’s fight has been confirmed as a heavyweight bout with the two set to wear 10oz gloves during eight, three-minute rounds – alligning with traditional boxing rules and regulations.
This is very much unlike Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s bout, which was accepted as a professional bout by The Texas Athletic Commission under bizarre circumstances.
In their bout last Friday, the two had fought despite the 31-year age discrepancy – doing so while wearing 14oz gloves with eight, two-minute rounds. In almost all professional male bouts, boxers are required to fight in three-minute rounds.
Paul’s bout with Tyson continues to be heavily criticized, admitting that he did not want to knockout his legendary opponent while believing he posed little threat as the fight grew on. He later admitted that Fury punches harder than Tyson had.
Fury, meanwhile, will look to continue his unbeaten record after wins over both KSI and Paul over the last 18 months, making his return to the ring against former UFC star Till.
The younger brother of Tyson Fury, the 25-year-old had aspirations of becoming a boxing world champion and following in the legendary heavyweight’s footsteps.
But over the last two years, he has gone away from the traditional route of fighting professional boxers, instead taking on influencers and social media stars – now doing so once again in facing Till in what will be the former UFC’s first-ever boxing bout.
The two came face-to-face for the first time on Tuesday, with tempers flaring between them with Tommy’s father John getting himself involved – standing up and throwing a drink at Till.
Till threatened to turn the boxing bout into a mixed martial arts affair, telling Fury: “I haven’t seen much of him, I know he’s fought a few pros but not seen much of him. I’m just going to obliterate him, do an absolute number on him, walk him down and obliterate him. And he knows it.
“No one in here is a threat to me. I’m an MMA fighter so if I was to kick or elbow you in the face, I will and no one will do anything about it. End of the day, if I can’t beat you, I’ll just kick you in your face, how about that? I’m going to kick you straight in the face, you won’t know what’s hit you. If I’m in the fight and I’m losing, I’ll kicking him in the face.”
