Tommy Fury undergoes huge body transformation in just four weeks after Jake Paul fight | Boxing | Sport





Tommy Fury has claimed to have “put on three stone in four weeks” following his split-decision win over Jake Paul. The younger brother of Tyson Fury came out on top in a close eight-rounder, with two judges scoring it 76-73 in his favour, while the other official scored it 75-74 to Paul.

Paul, who endured the first defeat of his boxing career, has a rematch clause that’s his to activate – but it seems Fury might have to lose a few pounds before stepping between the ropes again. On Monday, Eddie Hall, who won the World’s Strongest Man in 2017, took to YouTube as he spoke to Fury about all things boxing and the diet that comes with it. In the 48-minute long documentary-style video, Fury claimed to have put on three stone in the space of just a month. In the footage, the pair are seeing eating a mammoth 9,000 calories before a gruelling pad session in the gym. Despite hitting bags and pads with conviction, fans of the 9-0 cruiserweight commented on Fury’s “dad bod” physique out of camp, with many claiming he won’t be seen back in the ring anytime soon.

Despite the prospect of a rematch on the cards, Fury later threw down the gauntlet to YouTuber KSI, sparking rumours of a potential fight later this year. The 23-year-old said: “At the end of the day, KSI can sit back in his seat in London and say what he wants. Like I said before, he can do what he wants.” On the topic of a potential bout with KSI, Fury claimed that facing him would be an easier fight than Paul. He added: “Sparring ain’t fighting, you got to get in there to do it and I’ll tell you now if KSI wants to entertain a fight – he’s no Jake Paul and I’ll take that no problem.” Free William Hill shop bets every day of the Aintree Festival with your Daily Express

