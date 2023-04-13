Thursday, April 13, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGTommy Fury teases Liam Payne boxing fight after Jake Paul win with...
BOXING

Tommy Fury teases Liam Payne boxing fight after Jake Paul win with cryptic poster | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tommy Fury teases Liam Payne boxing fight after Jake Paul win with cryptic poster | Boxing | Sport


This year’s Soccer Aid for Unicef match is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford on June 11. Fury recently beat American YouTube star Jake Paul with the pair admitting discussions were being held on a possible rematch.

The 23-year-old told Soccer AM that he was more than ready to take the rematch, but suggested talks were taking place for an even “bigger” fight. “I’m down for the rematch. I’ll fight him tomorrow, it’s not an issue,” he said.

“But does he want it now? I’m not so sure. He was the one barking up the hill, but I’m sitting on the top of that hill now. So it’s my call.” Fury added: “There’s a lot of meetings going on, but believe you me, the next fight I take, it will be bigger than Jake Paul.”





Source link

Previous article
Howie Mandel slams Andy Cohen, Lala Kent after Tom Sandoval controvesial interview
Next article
Bayern’s Mane And Sane Clashed After Man City Defeat: Reports
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network