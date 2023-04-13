Tommy Fury teases Liam Payne boxing fight after Jake Paul win with cryptic poster | Boxing | Sport

This year’s Soccer Aid for Unicef match is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford on June 11. Fury recently beat American YouTube star Jake Paul with the pair admitting discussions were being held on a possible rematch.

The 23-year-old told Soccer AM that he was more than ready to take the rematch, but suggested talks were taking place for an even “bigger” fight. “I’m down for the rematch. I’ll fight him tomorrow, it’s not an issue,” he said.

“But does he want it now? I’m not so sure. He was the one barking up the hill, but I’m sitting on the top of that hill now. So it’s my call.” Fury added: “There’s a lot of meetings going on, but believe you me, the next fight I take, it will be bigger than Jake Paul.”