Tommy Fury has branded KSI as ‘scruffy’ and ‘classless’ after the YouTube star spat in the direction of his father John Fury on Wednesday. The two fighters will come face-to-face on Saturday evening when they contest a much-hyped crossover boxing match at Manchester’s AO Arena.

A public workout session was staged on Wednesday with all of the fighters involved in the double headline bill and bulky undercard on show for the first time.

The entourages of Fury and KSI were kept apart during the warm-up event but when the latter spotted his opponent from a passing balcony, he began to throw verbal abuse down to the floor.

As tensions heightened, John Fury threw a bottle up in the direction of the Misfits Boxing boss, which then led to KSI spitting back down in the direction of the 59-year-old.

The unpleasant incident was not clocked by Tommy Fury at the time but when quizzed about it later by reporters he claimed that it was clear that KSI was getting rattled ahead of their headline fight.

Speaking to Furocity, Fury said: “I mean, yeah, I’ve seen it for myself now. You know what surprises me, these YouTubers, they’ve got loads and loads of kids that look up to them and admire them, they’re the perfect role models and whatever.

“Yet you’ve got KSI spitting over a balcony at a man who’s twice his age, his elder. Now you should respect your elders, have less to say.