



Jake Paul has sent shockwaves through the boxing world amid speculation that he might step into the ring with Anthony Joshua. Paul’s potential bouts with Gervonta Davis and Canelo Alvarez have recently fallen by the wayside. However, the social media star could be on the verge of securing his biggest fight to date, if the rumours hold any weight. The announcement, though, has sparked cautionary advice from boxing insiders and even a cheeky call-out from long-term rival Tommy Fury. Here is everything you need to know about the situation.

Anthony Joshua fight ‘agreed’ Paul’s bout with Mike Tyson in November was mired in controversy, largely due to the vast age difference between the fighters. It seems Paul’s pursuit of a match with AJ is driven by a desire to earn greater respect within the boxing community, reports the Irish Star. On his podcast, the 28-year-old said: “I know my boundaries. I want to fight Anthony Joshua – exclusive – because I know that I will f*****g beat Anthony Joshua’s a**.

“He doesn’t have a chin, and he has no skill, and he’s stiff. And I love you, Anthony, and we’re friends – all this s***, but I want to fight you. Yeah [I’m serious], it is in 2026. We already talked.” Following a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in September, Joshua’s next move has been a topic of much debate. While some may dismiss the fight talk as mere bravado from Paul, the rumours of an agreement for a showdown gained a semblance of legitimacy when AJ himself shared a screenshot of a phone call with Paul, teasing ‘2026’ with a shushing emoji.

Tommy Fury’s reminder Paul’s claims that he is about to face off with AJ caught the attention of Fury, who became the only man to beat him in February 2023. The 25-year-old couldn’t resist offering up a polite reminder of their clash as reports spread. “Good morning, guys, just wanted to give a little opinion on everything I have been seeing on social media lately,” began Fury in a video posted online. “Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua… just wanted to come on here and remind everyone that that bum [Paul] couldn’t beat me when I basically had a broken hand. I had one hand, and he still lost. “Jake Paul, I’m still your daddy. And everybody weighing this fight up, don’t bother, because it ain’t worth a shilling. And the loss will always be there, Mr Paul. Take it easy and have a good day.”

Jake Paul health fears While Paul seems eager to make the fight happen, various voices from the boxing world have urged him to reconsider his position when it comes to the two-time former heavyweight champion of the world. “Jake might be mad enough to do it,” Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said. “Because all Jake thinks about is the money, right? But he doesn’t take into consideration the medical consequences that would come for a fight like that. “There is potential that you may never see his head again after that fight. It would be removed from his neck. You’ve got to be careful what you wish for to be honest with you.”

Ex-English middleweight champ Paul Smith has slammed Jake Paul’s audacity, adding: “To call out Canelo is disrespectful, to call out Anthony Joshua is lunacy.” Meanwhile, boxing promoter Sam Jones said: “I would be worried about Jake Paul’s long-term health if he fights Anthony Joshua”. And former WBA lightweight titleholder Anthony Crolla dismissed the potential fight as “insane”.





