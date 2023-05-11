Tommy Fury rejected fight with journeyman who has 152 defeats | Boxing | Sport





Beloved British journeyman Lewis Van Poetsch claims that Tommy Fury’s team turned down a fight with him during the early stages of the ex-Love Island star’s career. At the time, Fury was competing against multiple boxers sporting losing records but didn’t fancy locking horns with Poochi, who retired earlier this year with a record of 14-152-4.

Van Poetsch chased the fight to no avail as Fury racked up wins against Jevgenijs Andrejevs (10-113-3), Callum Idle (0-35-2), Przemyslaw Binienda (2-44), Genadij Krajevskij (0-52) and Scott Williams (0-24) in his first five bouts. Better than his record suggests, Van Poetsch, like many journeymen has been on the end of some shocking decisions but has pulled in his fair share of upsets over the years – which is why the 32-year-old thinks he never got the Fury fight. Speaking to esteemed boxing journalist Tris Dixon on the Boxing Life Stories podcast, Van Poetsch hinted that Tommy’s father John Fury had refused the fight, saying: “The one fight I always really wanted was Tommy Fury. I really wanted to fight him, and I thought I could have upset the apple cart there and I think that’s why I never got the fight.

“In his first five fights, I think he fought five journeymen without a single win (correction: three out of five hadn’t won a professional bout). And I spoke to the matchmaker for that fight the other week and he said that it wasn’t him or [Frank] Warren that turned it down it was his team, Big John.” Fury (9-0) has since turned his back on conventional boxing and is now competing in the influencer sphere. In his last outing, he defeated arch-nemesis and YouTube star Jake Paul (6-1) via split decision over in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The pair had two fight dates fall through before they eventually met under the beating Middle Eastern sun. Ahead of their first encounter in December 2021, Fury withdrew with a broken rib before the fight was called off once again eight months later when TNT was refused entry to the United States – where the fight was set to take place. They are now expected to rematch later this year once Paul has settled his score with former UFC star Nate Diaz on August 5. After this, Fury Sr revealed to Express Sport that his son will continue fighting influencers with KSI and Salt Papi at the top of the shortlist.









