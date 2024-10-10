



Tommy Fury has drawn parallels between boxing legend Mike Tyson and his father, John Fury, as the former gears up for a showdown with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul next month. The much-debated face-off is set to take place on November 15 at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas. Tyson, who will be 58 at the time of the match, hasn’t fought since his 2020 exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. His last professional fight was back in 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride.

On the other hand, ‘The Problem Child’ Paul last entered the ring in July, defeating ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry. The two were supposed to fight earlier this year, but Tyson had to withdraw due to an inflamed ulcer. Despite being advised by his doctor to halt training, Tyson has recently returned to the gym in preparation for next month’s contest. However, concerns about his health have been raised after he revealed difficulties walking post six rounds of sparring. The fight has faced criticism, primarily due to the significant age difference between the two boxers. Among the critics is Fury, who famously handed Paul his first boxing defeat in 2023, winning by a narrow split decision.

Fury has joined the chorus of dissent within the boxing community, slating the bout as nonsensical. Speaking to Boxing News, he expressed his disdain: “I think it’s absolutely terrible,” Fury said. “The man (Tyson) is 60 years of age, against a 26-year-old. It doesn’t float my boat. Mike Tyson is the same age as my dad. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. So, I’m not interested in that fight at all. He (Paul) couldn’t beat me so he’s going to have to fight a 60-year-old now, so he’s definitely gone in the right direction, let’s say that.”

‘The Problem Child’ has indeed turned heads for his explosive knockouts, but despite this, many are criticising him for the match with Tyson. After his clash with Paul, when interviewed by Fight Hub TV, Fury was unimpressed, mentioning: “It wasn’t… I’ve been around this job my whole life, I’ve sparred a lot of people, been in the ring sparring some real punchers,” he remarked. “His power wasn’t anything that was worrying me at all. That’s why I had my hands down, I wasn’t really that bothered. That’s it really. He’s a good strong lad but he’s not the hardest hitter that I’ve ever fought.”





