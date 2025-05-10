



Tommy Fury has challenged Jake Paul to a rematch, despite stating he had no interest in fighting him again just hours before. Fury, who handed Paul his only defeat two years ago, called out his bitter rival after his victory over Kenan Hanjalic on Friday night. Prior to the fight, Fury had dismissed the idea of a second bout with Paul, saying: “To be honest with you, I’m not that interested. I beat them both and there is no real motivation. I’m not in boxing to fight them again. “I’m not really interested in them and have already had my money out of both of them. I’ve already beaten both of them so I’m not really bothered. I’m in boxing because I want to box and I’m here because I want to be here.”

However, following his win over Hanjalic, Fury changed his tune, declaring: “Jake Paul’s a b**** and he’s running scared. Hey, Jake, the hand is fixed now, the hand is fixed. I fought a guy in here tonight who has had over 100 amateur fights. “He’s experienced as f*** and he’s as tough as teeth. If Jake Paul wants to step inside this ring, I guarantee you next time I will knock him spark out. I’ve had two years out of the ring, this is me after two years. I will knock that bum out whenever he wants it.” Fury also announced that he’s back with Molly-Mae Hague after their split last year. “I just want to say thank you for this victory to the Lord Saviour Jesus Christ, without him none of this would be possible,” he said. “I want to say hello to my beautiful baby girl Bambi at home, my sweetheart Molly, she’ll always be mine forever.

“And I want to dedicate this to my mother and father because without them I wouldn’t be breathing, I wouldn’t be here. The reason I am here today is my mother and father. I will love them until the day I die and i owe them everything. “I’ve been through a hell of a lot these last two years. I’ve been through things that tear men down, drunk, alcoholic; I lost my family for a little bit. But I’ve turned things around, I’ve gone from being low to being on top of the world again.”





