John Fury confirms he has spoken to Roy Jones Jr about the possibility of the boxing legend fighting his son Tommy Fury. The pair came face-to-face in Saudi Arabia at the money-spinning Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou mega event where the idea was first floated around.

Now, Fury Sr says they are exploring the possibility of an exhibition bout and are planning on sitting down with the former four-weight world champion to thrash out a deal. “We’re speaking to Roy Jones Jr; we can do something with him,” Fury Sr told Express Sport via Free Bets UK.

“I’m giving it some thought at the time of speaking. Roy Jones Jr is a great guy. He’s a lovely fella, a standup man and a hall-of-fame great.”

Pressed on whether the discussions have centred around a fight between Tommy and Jones Jr, Fury Sr replied: “Yeah, maybe it is an exhibition or something, whatever he wants to do. We’ve not really spoken in great detail, but he did say over in Saudi ‘Let’s do something’ and we’re all ears. We just need to sit down and see what is best for Tommy and Roy Jones Jr.”