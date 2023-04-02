Tommy Fury avoids being left red-faced after fight result on Anthony Joshua undercard | Boxing | Sport

3 total views





Tommy Fury was spared embarrassment as John Hedges went the distance with former foe Daniel Bocianski on tonight’s Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin undercard. Fury, like Hedges, was unable to stop the durable Pole 12 months ago over six rounds and Hedges struggled to do the same over eight.

Similar to the way he approached the fight with Fury, Bocianski remained a constant presence throughout, applying pressure and walking down his adversary. However, the 28-year-old struggled to pin down the promising light-heavyweight prospect as he was thoroughly outclassed. When Fury fought Bocianski he had him in trouble on several occasions and even sent him tumbling to the canvas twice. But the durable away fighter hung on for dear life and saw out the final bell. Hedges was unable to floor Bocianski but was in complete control throughout as he cruised to an 80-72 unanimous decision victory.

Since beating Bocianski, Fury has turned his attention to fighting influencers and recently came out on top against fierce rival Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia. The pair are expected to run it back later this year with Paul affirming that he intends to activate the rematch clause in their contract. After that, there was some debate as to whether Fury would return to conventional boxing or continue boxing with the crossover sphere. His father John believes he should stick with the latter as it generates more money and is keen on fights with KSI and Salt Papi.

Speaking to Express Sport, he said: “I think at this moment in time conventional boxing will have to go on the backburner because boxing is a business, and you have to go where the money is. Whoever is a big name, who brings stuff to the table we’re interested in. “Yep, we’re interested in KSI, he can have it next if he wants. We’re interested in the Salt Papi’s of the world, everybody with a name who thinks they can have a go, can have a go. Even with conventional boxing. If they want to pay the same sort of money as these guys are paying, we’ll do the conventional boxing as well, but, after where we’ve been you can’t really box at York Hall, can you?”









