Tommy Fury and Liam Payne confirmed to face off at Soccer Aid after confusing cryptic post | Boxing | Sport

Tommy Fury has confirmed that he will be taking part in this year’s Soccer Aid alongside former One Direction star Liam Payne after sending fans into overdrive with a cryptic Instagram post on Wednesday evening. The pair sparked rumours of a potential boxing contest when a mock-up fight poster was published on social media, which suggested that a surprise bout may have been on the cards following Fury’s recent victory over Jake Paul.

It has since been confirmed that the poster was simply a ploy to promote Soccer Aid, with both men set to join a host of celebrities and former players at the event later this year at Old Trafford. They will be poised to go up against each other on the pitch, though, with Fury having signed up to play for World XI and Payne expected to feature for England after captaining the Three Lions last time around.

“I’m taking off my boxing gloves and lacing up my football boots,” said Fury on Good Morning Britain. “The big match is taking place at Old Trafford, Manchester. I’ll see you there.”

This year’s Soccer Aid event is scheduled to take place on June 11, with the match again expected to raise plenty of money for struggling children around the world as it has done in previous years. Payne has declared that he will be hoping to lead England to glory later this year after missing out on the grand prize in 2022, although the 29-year-old went on to reveal that he will be handing over the captain’s armband to Jill Scott.

