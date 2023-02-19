Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore is fighting for his life after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The “Saving Private Ryan” actor, 61, has been “hospitalized in intensive care,” his manager, Charles Lago, told Page Six on Sunday.

“He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation,” Lago said. “His family is aware and waiting for medical updates.”

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, the “Black Hawk Down” star was in his Los Angeles home when he suffered a brain aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday and fell unconscious.

The outlet reports that someone found Sizemore and called 911. Although paramedics responded quickly, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The embattled actor has struggled publicly with drug abuse, and had several run-ins with the law over the years.

Sizemore was arrested multiple times in the 2000s on a string of domestic violence and drug convictions, for which he spent a total of 17 months in jail.

One of his most high profile convictions came in 2003 when he was found guilty of abusing then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss following his divorce from Maeve Quinlan in 1999.

Sizemore was later arrested in 2019 and 2020 for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

The actor revealed in a 2017 interview with The Daily Mail that his addiction led him to hit rock bottom. He told the outlet he was “forced to squat for two years” in a building with “no electricity or running water.”

“My life’s gotten a lot better, it’s been a real chronicle, but I’ve got a long history of substance abuse, I was in a really bad place,” Sizemore said at the time. “I wasn’t homeless but I had to fast sell my $7 million house. This is how f–ked up I was, I could have bought something else, like a condo or something, but I wanted a house again.”

He continued, “So I was driving around in my car for a couple of weeks. I mean, I was on drugs, I was thinking I’m gonna get the money to buy a $5 million home and I’m asking certain people for money.”

The “Heat” actor eventually asked his pal Jack Nicholson for a loan.

“I said, ‘Can you loan me $10 million?’ and he said, ‘In a word, no,’” Sizemore recalled.

Sizemore also previously made headlines when a Utah woman claimed he groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11.

Her 2018 lawsuit claimed the incident took place during production of the “Born Killers” movie in 2003, and left her with post-traumatic stress and drug and alcohol addiction.

Sizemore denied the “highly disturbing” allegation when it surfaced, saying he would never inappropriately touch a child.