Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss had sex while she was sleeping next door

Ariana Madix claims that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss hooked up while they were all under the same roof.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star disclosed shocking new details about her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend’s months-long affair during a sneak peek of her upcoming interview with “Call Her Daddy” host, Alexandra Cooper.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f—ked her,” Madix told Cooper.

Although Madix discovered their affair after finding a NSFW video of Leviss on her then-boyfriend’s phone, the reality TV star admitted that she may have “turned a blind eye” to the pair’s flirty behavior.

Not only did Leviss and Sandoval hook up while Madix was near them, but the 37-year-old recently revealed they had sex while parked in her driveway.

According to Madix, Sandoval admitted they “’f–ked in [Leviss’] car’” the night the affair began — which also happened to be right after Madix’s dog, Charlotte, died.

“And he didn’t have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell, and I had to let him in,” she said during the Season 10 finale, referring to their shared $2 million Valley Village, Calif., home.

Despite keeping quiet about the affair at first, Madix has been making her media rounds in recent weeks ahead of the highly anticipated Season 10 reunion.

Last week, the Bravolebrity sat down with Andy Cohen and revealed this wasn’t the first time that Sandoval had cheated on her during their nine-year relationship.

Back in 2014, the wannabe rocker was accused of cheating on her with the now-infamous “Miami girl” — which he vehemently denied.

However, Madix said the two, in fact, had sex but that she kept his secret for years in order to protect the man she once loved.Yet this time around, things are a little different and it appears Madix is having no issues airing out her ex’s dirty laundry.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.