Tom Sandoval heads to D.C. to perform at cancer charity event

Tom Sandoval is following in his ex Ariana Madix’s footsteps and visiting the nation’s capital.

The reality star landed in Washington, D.C., this week ahead of his and his cover band’s performance at a cancer charity event Thursday.

Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras put on a show for Drew Strikes Back, a philanthropic group that raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, at the Howard Theatre.

A source said Sandoval’s band was hired four months ago — well before his cheating scandal broke — because the charity wanted a performer who would appeal to a “wide demographic.”

“Remember those days when Sandoval was selling out and everybody was saying how good his band was?” our insider asks.

“Oh the good old days.”

Before the show, the Bravolebrity took to his Instagram Story and encouraged his followers to donate to the good cause.

The concert appears to have gone off without a hitch, as Drew Strikes Back posted several videos on Instagram Stories from the charity concert that shows Sandoval performing to a solid-size crowd — unlike his past few performances that featured empty seats and poor ticket sales.

At one point, the namesake Drew, who is battling the disease, took the stage with the band and helped them perform The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

The trip appeared to be more than just work, however, as 40-year-old Sandoval also found time to play tourist in D.C.

The reality star shared photos of himself posing at or in front of the capital’s most iconic monuments such as the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

“So excited to really be able to see #dc and all it’s beauty! and to be here for such a good cause!” he captioned his carousel of photos.

Sandoval’s trip comes after Madix made a splash at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month with Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent, where of course Scandoval was referenced.

“The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job, but to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling,” host Roy Wood Jr. began.

“I work at ‘The Daily Show,’ so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program. Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” the comedian went on, calling out Madix’s ex.