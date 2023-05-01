Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son, Connor, posts rare pic

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son gave a glimpse of himself golfing in an Instagram post Saturday.

The 28-year-old captioned the sunny snap of himself flashing a thumbs-up while standing on the green with a pal.

He sported a striped polo, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap in the social media upload.

While Connor stood far from the camera and covered up with sunglasses, his full beard could be seen.

His facial hair previously made headlines in June 2021 when he surprised his followers with a tidy shave and a buzzcut.

“New face, who dis?” Connor captioned an Instagram Story selfie at the time.

Connor looked unrecognizable from his fishing post two months prior, in which he showed off curly hair and a beard.

Connor was adopted by Tom, 60, and Kidman, 55, in 1995. The former couple, who are also the parents of daughter Bella, separated nine years later.

Tom moved on with Katie Holmes and welcomed daughter Suri in 2006.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star finalized his divorce from Holmes in 2012 and reportedly no longer has a relationship with their 17-year-old.

He has, however, stepped out with Connor multiple times in recent years, from basketball games to NASCAR races.

Connor and Bella are both Scientologists like their father, while Kidman has long left the religion. She is now married to Keith Urban with two daughters — Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12.

Although the “Big Little Lies” alum rarely speaks about her eldest children, she did tell Who magazine in November 2018 that she would “150 percent … give up [her] life” for them.

“They are adults,” the Oscar winner said at the time. “They are able to make their own decisions.

“They have made choices to be Scientologists,” she continued, calling it her “job to love them.”