Tom Brady searching for ‘peace of mind’ after Gisele divorce

Tom Brady’s daughter, Vivian, is inspiring the athlete to find “better peace of mind” after his and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce.

Brady said in Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast that the 9-year-old often points out her dad’s negative facial expressions when he plays football.

“My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind,” the NFL quarterback, 45, continued.

Brady noted that Vivian is always “excited” to watch him play, calling her his “No. 1 cheerleader.”

He added, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is also the father of sons Jack, 15, and Benjamin, 12, with exes Bridget Moynahan and Bündchen, respectively.

Brady and Moynahan, 51, called it quits in 2006 before their baby boy’s arrival. He and Bündchen, 42, wed three years later but sparked divorce rumors in September after 13 years of marriage.

Page Six exclusively reported at the time that the couple were in an “epic fight.”

Although Bündchen hinted at marital woes in an Elle magazine interview that same month, the supermodel and Brady waited until October to address their divorce.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner wrote in an Instagram Story statement last month, clarifying that the “painful” divorce had been finalized.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” Brady continued at the time.

As for the Victoria’s Secret Angel, she wrote that she and Brady had “grown apart” and called their kids the “priority.”

Bündchen, who has since been spotted looking relaxed on a Costa Rica vacation with Benjamin and Vivian, quietly purchased a Surfside, Fla., home months before the breakup.

While Brady was “willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work,” his efforts were “too little, too late” for Bündchen, People reported earlier this month.

A source shared with Page Six that the exes had an “ironclad” prenup, “so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end.”