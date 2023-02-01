Tom Brady posts Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan pics after retiring

Tom Brady shared several sweet snaps featuring exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan after revealing he’s retiring from football “for good.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player followed up his emotional Instagram announcement on Wednesday with photos from his 23 years on the field – two of which included his ex-wife.

One picture showed Brady and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel with son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, as well as his and Moynahan’s 15-year-old son, Jack.

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, smiled from ear to ear in the family photo, which was taken after the athlete’s team won the 2021 Super Bowl.

The second snap of the model was a group shot taken during Brady’s time on the New England Patriots.

Since the “Let’s Go!” podcast co-host couldn’t fit all of his career highlights to the Instagram carousel, he posted dozens more photos on his Story.

One slide showed Bündchen, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian from behind as they sported Brady attire in a football stadium.

In another, Bündchen posed with her then-husband’s extended family.

As for Moynahan, whom Brady dated for three years before their 2006 breakup, the “Blue Bloods” star appeared in one smiling shot with him and Jack.

Brady briefly thanked his family for their support in his minute-long announcement.

“I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he began. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

The famed athlete subsequently acknowledged the retirement announcement he made exactly one year ago – and then took back 40 days later.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s NFL return led to an “epic fight” between himself and Bündchen, as Page Six exclusively reported in September 2022.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” a source told us at the time.

One month later, the couple announced they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together,” Brady wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

The model, who lives across from her ex in Florida, also emphasized her wishes to amicably co-parent their children at the time.

She and Brady were spotted separately touring a Miami private school last week.