Tokyo Olympics may be cancelled amid rising COVID cases
The Tokyo Olympics – due to begin on Friday – could be cancelled at the last minute because of rising coronavirus cases, the Games’ chief has admitted, reports Skysports.
With cases rising in the Japanese capital and a state of emergency declared, it has already been decided to hold the various competitions in empty venues in and around the city.
There have been 67 cases among those accredited to the Games since the start of the month, Reuters reported.
“We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases,” Mr Muto, who heads the organising committee, said during a news conference.
“So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases.
“We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”
Major sponsors will not be present at the opening ceremony, it has been decided. The Japanese public has been concerned about a spike in cases being triggered by athletes and other attendees arriving from abroad.
Organising committee president, Seiko Hashimoto, said she wanted to “apologise from my heart for the accumulation of frustrations and concerns that the public has been feeling towards the Olympics”.
Japan, USA win as Tokyo Olympics Games begin
ost nation Japan won the first event of the pandemic-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, crushing Australia 8-1 in a spectatorless softball game held in Fukushima.
“I feel relieved,” said Japan’s starting pitcher Yukiko Ueno, who surrendered just two hits over 4-1/3 innings, but saw her team easily prevail with a trio of two-run homers.
Olympics and Japanese officials could also stop holding their collective breath after more than a year of uncertainty over whether the Games could be staged with deadly waves of coronavirus infections forcing athletes to train alone and spectators to stay home.
The opening ceremony is on Friday.
Ueno, ace of the softball team’s 2008 gold medal run, struggled to throw strikes early and hit two Australians.
Coach Reika Utsugi said Ueno was too cautious after the pandemic had limited scrimmages.
Ueno blamed her excitement on the “very long time” between Olympics – a remark she illustrated for reporters by outstretching her arms.
Ueno quickly bounced back.
Australian designated player Tarni Stepto said her side failed to exert patience at the plate, leaving bases loaded in the first after scoring the game’s initial run.
The game ended after five innings due to a mercy rule.
Only buzzing cicadas and polite applause from a few hundred staff were heard as Japan’s shots cleared the fence.
The United States defeated Italy 2-0 in Wednesday’s second game, with Mexico versus Canada to follow.
U.S. left-hander Cat Osterman, who is back from retirement, struck out nine and let a single hit over six shutout innings, leaving her with two runs allowed in 39.4 innings across three Olympics.
On the bench, Italy and the United States draped heads with towels or their gloves to cool off in a balmy 34 degrees Celsius (94 Fahrenheit).
Teams face each other once over six days before the top four advance to medal games.
The first two days are at a baseball stadium in Fukushima, a region badly affected by the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster.
After the 2008 Beijing Olympics featured a softball-specific venue, the temporary fencing in the outfield and an electronically lowered pitching mound in Fukushima have attracted scorn from fans.
There was at least one hiccup. Though rules require one, a chalk pitching circle was not laid until the first game’s fourth inning.
To offer some semblance of fan support, concourses at stadiums including the one at Fukushima have been lined with young plants bearing messages from children urging athletes to “go for gold”.
Arsenal cancel pre-season tour due to COVID outbreak days before flying to USA
Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season tour due to COVID concerns the day before they were due to fly to the USA.
Mikel Arteta’s side were set to jet across the Atlantic this week to step up their preparations for the new Premier League season.
A small number of positive cases in the Arsenal camp have forced them to cancel the tour.
All cases are understood to be asymptomatic, with the club looking at alternative plans to get up to speed before the new season gets underway against Brentford on August 13.
The Gunners were due to take part in the Florida Cup, playing two games and competing alongside Inter Milan, Everton and Millonarios.
They were set to face Inter on Sunday, July 25 before a second game against July 28 against the winner of Everton vs Millonarious.
The Gunners have faced Hibernian and Rangers so far in pre-season after a trip to Scotland.
Albert Sambi Lokonga has already told Mikel Arteta his best position at Arsenal
New Arsenal signing Albert Sambi Lokonga has already told Mikel Arteta his best position after completing his transfer to the Emirates.
The exciting Belgian has been one of his country’s hottest prospects since breaking through with Anderlecht as a teenager, with the Gunners hierarchy having to shell out reported £15 million to acquire the 21-year-old.
Lokonga is a central midfielder and a young leader, having captained Vincent Kompany’s side to a fourth-place finish in the Juliper Pro League last season, making 27 appearances.
Arsenal are set to lose three central midfielders this summer, with Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard returning to Real Madrid and Grant Xhaka set to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma.
With Joe Willock’s potential permanent move to Newcastle on the cards too, Arteta will be looking to through Lokonga in at the deep end at the start of the new term and the Belgium youth international has already informed his boss where he likes playing most.
“It’s a big move because I have been playing for Anderlecht for 10 years so it’s going to be my first big move to another country,” he firstly told the Gunners’ website.
“It’s a big step, but I feel confident because we have to be. In the football world, you have to feel confident about yourself, but I’m looking to play in this league and I can’t wait to start.”
On whether he prefers operating in a more attacking role like Ceballos and Odegaard or Xhaka’s deeper position, Lokonga said: “I can play both.
“I can play as a six and I can play like a box to box, but people say that I’m better in the six position.”
Arteta himself explained: “Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development.
“He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht.
“I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons.
The Spaniard added: “We’re confident Albert’s ready for the next stage in his development and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence.”
Upon his departure from his club of 12 years, Lokonga told Anderlecht supporters via their website: “I’m making a move from one big club to another. I am proud of this new step, but also sad that I am leaving RSCA.
“I want to thank you for all the love I have always received here. I am a mauve for life.”
