Tokyo Olympics: Buhari to host Team Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday host members of Team Nigeria to the Tokyo Olympics at the Presidential Villa in Abuja before the final batch of the contingent departs for the Games.

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a brief send-forth ceremony for the first batch of the team which left for Japan.

Dare said the contingent, which would leave in four batches, would be formally “sent forth” by President Buhari on Monday, as is the tradition.

He said, “We’re keeping to the tradition of unveiling the team to the President, who will, in turn, hand them over to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

“The unveiling of the official wear/equipment will also be done by Mr President. This is a very symbolic event meant to officially send forth the team to the Games.

“This should also inspire the athletes and reinforce the fact that the Federal Government and the entire country are behind them.”

Dare also commended President Buhari for the enormous support and resources in preparing and ensuring the athletes do well at the Games.

Recall that Team Nigeria, comprising 58 athletes and 22 coaches, will compete in nine sports at the Tokyo Olympics.