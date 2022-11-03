Toke Makinwa marks 38th birthday in glam style

Media personality, actress and podcast host, Toke Makinwa is celebrating her 38th birthday today.

The entertainer who has been seriously counting down to her big day turns 38, today, November 3rd.

Toke took to her Instagram page, to share a video of her all glammed up.

The actress was holding a cupcake, which she lighted up and blew out to mark her new age.

Expressing gratitude to her creator, she wrote,

“03-11-84. Thank you Jesus”.

For her birthday last year, Toke kept her curves on display.

Toke Makinwa celebrated her 37th birthday reminiscing on how far she had come in life.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, Toke Makinwa said it was crazy that the life she had dreamt about as a little girl is the kind of life she is living now.

Toke Makinwa, while expressing appreciation to God, attributed her achievements to lots of sacrifices she has made, noting that they were all worth it.

She wrote:

“Omotoke….. wrote: You’ve come so far, isn’t it crazy that as a little girl you dreamed about the life you live now. It hasn’t come without a lot of sacrifice but it’s always worth it. Happy birthday to that little girl with nothing but dreams who has now grown into a woman of purpose. Thank you lord for 365 days of you. Thank you for 36. I will never forget this year. It’s time for 37. God. Me. Family. A few good men. Welcome to my year of abundance. Happy birthday to me”.