Togo, Benin, Niger paid nothing for Nigeria’s power supply, says NERC
The Republic of Benin, Niger Republic and Togo made no payment for the electricity supplied to them from Nigeria in the second quarter of 2021, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said.
In its just released Second Quarter Report 2021, the NERC stated that the power firms of the three nations and some other special customers were issued a total bill of N770m by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading company and the Market Operator of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.
It, however, noted that nothing was paid by the neighbouring countries and other special customers for the power supplied to them from Nigeria during the period.
The neighbouring countries’ power firms include Societe Nigerienne d’electricite – NIGELEC, in Niger Republic; Societe Beninoise d’Energie Electrique – SBEE, in Benin Republic; and Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo– CEET, in Togo Republic.
The commission said, “During the quarter under review, NBET and MO issued a total of N0.77bn in respect of energy sold by NBET and services rendered by MO to the special (Ajaokuta Steel Co. Ltd and other bilateral customers) and international customers (Societe Nigerienne d’electricite – NIGELEC, Societe Beninoise d’Energie Electrique – SBEE and Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo– CEET).
“No payment was made by these customers during the quarter under review. It is hoped that as the economy of these customers improves post-COVID-19 lockdown so that they will resume the settlement of their bills in full.”
On the performance of distribution companies in Nigeria with respect to the payment of electricity sold to them by the NBET, the power sector regulator stated that the firms did not pay up all their bills.
“During the second quarter of 2021, a total invoice of N259.7bn was issued to the eleven Discos for energy received from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc and for service charge by MO, out of which a sum of N130.11bn was settled, representing remittance performance of 50.11 per cent.
“This represents a 1.78 percentage point decrease from the final settlement rate recorded in the first quarter of 2021.”
The NERC stated that apart from Eko Disco, none of the other Discos met their expected minimum remittance thresholds to NBET in the quarter under review.
It stated that overall, the total Disco remittance to NBET was 76 per cent of expected total for the quarter, as the average aggregate remittance performances to MO and NBET decreased by 1.78 percentage points from 51.88 per cent in first quarter 2021 to 50.1 per cent in the second quarter.
“Discos remittance performance level ranged from 10.51 per cent (Yola) to 63.69 per cent (Eko) for NBET and 28.76 per cent (Yola) to 99.88 per cent (Eko) for MO,” the NERC stated.
It added, “Ikeja recorded zero remittance to MO in the months of May and June 2021 as they wait to resolve Service Level Agreement dispute.”
On commercial performance, the report stated that the total billing to and collection from electricity consumers by all the 11 Discos stood at N268.97bn and N185.29bn respectively during the quarter under review, implying a collection efficiency of 68.89 per cent.
It said the level of collection efficiency indicated that as much as N3.11 out of every N10 worth of energy sold during the second quarter of 2021 remained uncollected from consumers.
“Thus, only a marginal improvement in the collection efficiency is noticeable over the 68.55 per cent recorded in the first quarter 2021,” the NERC stated.
Presidency faults PDP’s claim on Buhari’s Lagos visit
The presidency on Monday faulted claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari was insensitive to the plights of Nigeria.
The PDP had accused the President of being insensitive to the plights of Nigeria for attending the public presentation of “My Participation”, an auto-biography written by All Progressives Congress (APC) pioneer National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, in Lagos.
Specifically, the PDP said the President chose to honour Akande on a day some Nigerians lost their lives to bandit attacks in some communities in the North.
But the President said the opposition party got its facts all wrong.
In a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Presidency explained that the primary reason for President Buhari’s visit to Lagos was to inaugurate various categories of military equipment.
It said the occasion coincided with Chief Akande’s book launch in Lagos.
The statement carpeted the PDP for attempting to corrupt facts with the intention of confusing the public on the purpose for the visit.
In the reaction, the Presidency said the purpose was primarily to inaugurate military equipment, aimed at enhancing the nation’s capacity to fight terrorism.
It reads: “On 9th December in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari launched a made- in-Nigeria naval defence ship, NNS Oji, and inducted other vital military assets that improve the country’s capabilities to fight increased piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.
“With the waters off the coast of Nigeria seeing increased attacks – with 35 cases in 2020 – these new naval ships enter service at the most opportune time.
“Designed by Nigerians and built by Nigeria’s Naval Dockyard, the ships are the largest military vessels ever produced domestically. Key to President Buhari’s commitment to self-reliance as a nation and determination to build Nigeria into a manufacturing power, the ships pave the way for construction over time of larger more capable warships. In the future, Nigeria will move to become no more an arms importer to a defence exporter.
“In addition, the President surveyed and inaugurated a naval helicopter that will join the new vessels in scouting for and countering piracy that impedes security and trade.
“While in Lagos the President also graced the launch of an autobiography by Bisi Akande – a leader who played a crucial role in keeping democratic opposition to military rule alive, and later a critical place in the development and ultimate unity of that opposition to create today’s APC.
“Without visionaries such as Bisi Akande, the corrupt PDP and its acolytes who have done so much to strip our nation of its wealth, stunt its growth, and subject it to derogation abroad would still be in office.
“But, of course, those in the PDP who have nothing positive or new to add to the debate about the future of the nation seek to trivialise the President’s Lagos visit: they choose to ignore the crucial launch of the naval vessels; they suggest the primary reason for going to Lagos was to attend a book launch.
“They try to make further mileage by claiming the President should not have attended given the attack by bandits elsewhere in the country that same day.
“Should the president not have launched the naval ships the day after that attack? Should he listen to the PDP who feign concern for those affected by banditry when they did nothing to combat it for decades – not on land or at sea?
“Should our famously austere President not attend a book launch of his friend and fellow democratic opposition veteran when it coincided with a visit to Lagos to tend the affairs of state?
“Through their attacks, the PDP reveal their priorities. Of course, for decades, as the PDP enjoyed their decadent parties at others’ expense, the navy and the armed forces rotted through negligence.
“It is noted they have not criticised the President for boosting the country’s seaborne defence capacity. Instead, they only manage to make the attack personal. It reveals the chasm of difference between a president who cares for the country while managing to show courtesy to his comrades – and the opposition who corrupted the country through the sharing out of its wealth while celebrating and splashing about stolen public money.
“Sadly, these opportunistic opposition elements, in a desperate search for political points, have dragged respected religious leaders into the discussion, feeding them misleading information who have in turn used this distorted picture to blackpaint the President in the eyes of gullible and innocent members of the public.”
Only 25 varsities have full accreditation, says NUC
Only 25 varsities have their courses fully accredited, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has affirmed in its 2021 universities ranking.
The commission added that less than 70 per cent of courses offered by the other ivory towers are accredited.
Eight out of the 113 universities that the NUC focused on, including the Nigeria Army University, Biu, in Borno State and Air Force Institute of Technology, have none of their courses accredited by the NUC the document showed. Nigeria has 170 public and private universities.
According to the commission, none of the 113 universities has a full complement of professors.
In its “2021 Nigeria University system rankings” dated December 11, 2021, the NUC also rated the University of Ibadan (UI) as the country’s best with 454.56 points.
The premier university is trailed by Redeemers University (RUN) with 384.96 points; Covenant University (368.11 points); Ladoke Akintoka University, Ogbomoso (315.23 points) and Federal University of Technology Akure (264.14 points).
Surprisingly, none of the best-ranked varsities was listed among the 25 institution that have their courses 100 per cent accredited.
The 25 are: Adeleke University, Osun State; Al-Qalam University, Katsina State; Caleb University, Lagos State; Chrisland University, Lagos State; Crescent University, Ogun State; Federal University, Lokoja, Federal University, Wukari, Federal University, Kashere.
Also on the list are Hallmark University, Ogun State; Hezekiah University, Imo State; Ibrahim Babangida University, Niger State; Igbenedion University, Edo State; Kano University of Science and Technology, Kano; Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Kogi State University and Maitama Sule University, Kano State.
The others are McPherson University, Ogun State; Mountain Top University, Ogun State; Niger Delta University, Delta State; Nigeria Defence Academy; PAMO University of Medical Science, River State; Rivers State University; Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo State; Summit University, Kwara State; Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua University, Katsina State.
NUC explained in the 146-page report by its Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, that the ranking was coordinated by a team of experts drawn from the academic planning units of 91 universities.
A former NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola headed the team.
According to the document, 31 universities have over 90 per cent of their courses accredited. Twenty have over 80 percent accredited; 11 have above 70 per cent and 11 with between zero and 50 per cent accredited courses.
Apart from the Nigeria Army University and Air Force Institute of Technology, the other six universities without a single accreditation are Admiralty University, Bayelsa Medical University, Dominion University, Skyline University, Spiritas University, and The Technical University.
Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Taraba State University, Bukar Abba University (Yobe State university), Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye, Novena University, Federal University of Petroleum Studies, Maritime University among those missing from the ranking.
Others include Moddibo Adama University of Technology, Yola; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndife-Alike; Veritas University, Abuja, , Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Federal University, Gashua, Federal University, Gusau, Federal University Kebbi
Buhari returns to Abuja after three-day official visit to Turkey
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a three-day official visit to Turkey.
The president who arrived the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International airport in the Nigerian Air Force 1 Presidential jet at about 4.35pm on Sunday was immediately ferried in a chopper to the State House, Abuja.
On hand to welcome President Buhari to the State House were his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Idris Umar; his Administrative Officer, Abubakar Maikano and his son, Yusuf Buhari, who was turbanned Talban Daura on Saturday.
Gambari, thereafter presented a big card to the President to commemorate his 79th birthday anniversary marked in Instanbul, Turkey last Friday.
President Buhari last Thursday left Abuja accompanied by his wife, Aisha, six Ministers as well as two other top government officials to attend the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul which was hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey.
Apart from the President and his wife, others who went on the trip included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
The theme of the Summit was ‘‘Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity’’ and the agenda included reviewing the cooperation between African countries and Turkey since the last summit in 2014.
