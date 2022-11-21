Todd, Julie Chrisley’s son Grayson hospitalized after accident

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s son Grayson was hospitalized after getting into a severe car accident last weekend ahead of his parents’ sentencing.

Tennessee police confirmed to TMZ Monday that Grayson was driving his Ford F-150 in Nashville last Saturday afternoon when he drove into the back of a Dodge pickup truck that was stopped in standstill traffic.

After Grayson, 16, reportedly couldn’t recall the details of what happened while talking to authorities, he was rushed to the hospital via ambulance to check for head injuries.

Cops told the outlet that the driver of the truck Grayson rear-ended also suffered injuries but refused medical attention.

Police said there have been no arrests, charges or citations handed out.

Photos obtained by the site show the front of Grayson’s truck completely mangled, with the bumper hanging off and the windshield shattered.

Reps for Grayson and Tennessee Highway Patrol didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

The accident occurred just days before Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were set to be sentenced after being found guilty of tax bank fraud and tax evasion in June.

Prosecutors not only claimed the the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans but also alleged that Julie submitted false credit reports and bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

Todd and Julie were originally supposed to be sentenced on Oct. 6, but it was pushed back until Nov. 21.

The Chrisley patriarch recently admitted that he became a “slave” to money amid his reality TV successes.

“I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth,” he said in the July 29 episode of his podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.” “And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff.”