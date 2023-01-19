Todd Chrisley has ‘faith’ he and Julie will get justice

Todd and Julie Chrisley began their respective prison sentences with “faith” that they will get justice.

Prior to surrendering, the reality stars-turned-convicted fraudsters spoke directly to their podcast listeners about their “hope” for a successful appeal.

“You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails, that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes,” Todd, 53, said during Wednesday’s episode of “Chrisley Confessions.”

“That’s the best that you can hope for,” he continued. “And you have to put your faith in God and hope that God is going to lift you up and push you forward. And that’s what we’re doing right now.”

The “Chrisley Knows Best” patriarch went on to say that his then-impending sentence was “not [his] final destination.”

“I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around,” he insisted. “I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is.”

Julie agreed, adding that “this test will become a testimony.”

“We do believe that there is purpose in this pain, and we do not believe that this is the end of the road for us,” the 50-year-old said. “We are just beginning to scratch the surface of God’s will for our lives.”

On Tuesday, the couple began their new lives behind bars.

Todd will spend the next 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.

Meanwhile, Julie — who was originally set to spend the next seven years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, just two hours away from her husband — was reassigned late last month to Federal FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

Each will have to complete a 16-month probation period after their respective releases.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 on fraud and tax evasion charges, and a new indictment was filed in February 2022.

Prosecutors accused the pair of being “career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors and evading taxes at every corner.”

They continue to maintain their innocence.

Their June 2022 guilty verdict came in tandem with claims from Todd’s ex-business partner, Mark Braddock, that the Chrisleys paid off a blackmailer to keep Todd and Braddock’s alleged affair a secret — claims the Chrisleys have also denied.