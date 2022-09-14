SPORTS
Todd Boehly lays out Chelsea vision as he hints at following Man City "multi-club" plan
Chelsea chief Todd Boehly has hinted that the club have plans to try and replicate the same multi-club model that Manchester City’s owners, The City Group, have implemented
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has confirmed that the club have plans to try and emulate Premier League rivals Manchester City’s “multi-club” model.
Boehly’s £4.25billion capture of the club was confirmed at the end of May and the LA Dodgers chief has not been shy in making sweeping changes at Stamford Bridge. The Blues spent in excess of £270m in the summer transfer window, while former boss Thomas Tuchel was ruthlessly axed last week.
Following the appointment of Graham Potter as the club’s new head coach shortly after Tuchel’s departure, Boehly has confirmed that the Blues are now looking at a number of possible options to help evolve their operations going forward – and plans include following in the footsteps of their title rivals.
Manchester City’s owners, The City Football Group, own a network of clubs across the globe and have enjoyed sustained success over the past decade. Some of the clubs under the network include Girona, Lommel SK, Melbourne City and New York City FC.
Speaking at the SALT conference, Boehly said: ““We are not expecting to be the football experts to find the best talent. We are going to put those people in place… We have talked about having a multi-club model, and I would love to build out the footprint.”
A similar model has yielded success for other teams across Europe, including the Red Bull network. Boehly highlighted the evolution that both Leipzig and Salzburg have had after operating in a similar set-up before also touching on how the approach could help take youth development at Stamford Bridge to the next level.
Chelsea have placed a real emphasis on youth development in recent years. That approach has continued following Boehly’s takeover, as the Blues have continued to hoover up some of Europe’s most highly-rated youngsters in recent months.
Boehly continued: “I think there are different countries where there are advantages to having a club. Red Bull does a really good job, they’ve got Leipzig and they have Salzburg, both of which are playing in the Champions League. They’ve figured out how to make that work.
“You have Man City, which has a big network of clubs. The challenge that Chelsea has right now is that when you have 18 to 20 year-old superstars, you can loan them out to other clubs but you put their development in someone else’s hands.
“Our goal is to make sure we can develop pathways for our Chelsea superstars to get onto the pitch while getting game-time. For me, the way to do that is to get another club in a very competitive league, maybe somewhere in Europe.”
When do Arsenal play next? Mikel Arteta’s side’s given Premier League return date
Arsenal were hoping to step back onto the field against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday upon their return to European action, but that game quickly became their second in succession to be postponed as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
The Gunners last featured in their 2-1 victory over Swiss Super League outfit FC Zurich last week (September 8) as they opened their 2022/23 UEFA Europa League campaign in Group A in positive fashion, but they must now wait to build on that winning start.
However, it appears there is no threat of a third consecutive game being postponed this weekend, which shall be their final fixture before the international break takes place at the end of the month.
When do Arsenal play next?
Arsenal are back in action on Sunday, September 18 when they face Brentford in a Premier League fixture at Brentford Community Stadium.
The Gunners last faced the Bees in competitive action back in February, when they beat their visitors 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in a top flight encounter.
After a goalless first half, Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring for the hosts just three minutes after the restart, before Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal’s advantage in the 79th minute. Chrsitian Norgaard pulled one back for the visitors in the 90th minute of the game.
When do Arsenal return to Europa League action?
Arsenal will return to Europa League action when the next round of fixtures take place on Thursday, October 6, when they are scheduled to play Norwegian champions FK Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Lionel Messi disappointed after PSG rejected his latest request
PSG superstar, Lionel Messi, is not happy about the club’s chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi refusal to sign Barcelona star Jordi Alba this summer.
Barcelona were apparently looking to offload the Spain international with manager, Xavi, using him sparingly this season.
Xavi prefers the 19-year-old Alejandro Balde over the veteran left-back.
Alba has made three appearances in La Liga so far, starting just once as his future at the club is up in the air.
And Messi was aware of the Catalan side’s attempts to sell the player and requested the Parisians sign the Spaniard.
El Nacional reports further that Al-Khelaifi feels Alba’s performance levels over the last few years have not been impressive while the left-back is edging closer to retirement.
Messi had a difficult first year at the French capital but seems to have fully acclimatized to life in Paris.
Matip header gives Liverpool win over Ajax
Joel Matip’s 89th minute header kickstarted Liverpool’s season as a 2-1 win over Ajax at Anfield put the Reds back in the running to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp’s men had won just two of their opening seven games of the season, and suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Napoli on matchday one.
Last season’s Champions League finalists were much more like their old selves but still needed a late winner from an unlikely source after Mohammed Kudus had cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s opener.
Victory takes Liverpool level on three points with Ajax and Napoli, who travel to Rangers in the other game in Group A on Wednesday.
The match was preceded with a minute’s silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Liverpool fans had booed the national anthem before winning both domestic cup finals last season, but any fears of a mass political protest were dispelled with only small band of individuals interrupting the moment of reflection.
On the field, Liverpool have had enough bad headlines to cope with so far this season.
Klopp described their demolition in southern Italy last week as the worst performance of his nearly seven years in charge.
A record-equalling defeat in the Champions League for Liverpool compounded an already poor start to the Premier League season.
But with Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota restored to the starting line-up after injuries, Liverpool were a far closer reflection of the side that came to within two games of a historic quadruple last season.
Jota’s inclusion came at the expense of Darwin Nunez as Liverpool’s new 80 million euro signing had to settle for a place on the bench for the second consecutive game.
The Portuguese international more than justified his inclusion, though, as he latched onto Luis Diaz’s header and teed up Salah to score his first goal in four games.
But the defensive deficiencies that have dogged Klopp’s men in the early months of the season were exposed for Ajax’s equaliser.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was again guilty of not tracking a runner as Steven Berguis broke down Ajax’s left and Kudus spun onto his cross before crashing in a shot off the underside of the bar.
Liverpool responded positively from that setback, but failed to make their dominance count for over an hour.
Remko Pasveer in the Ajax goal blocked efforts from Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Jota either side of half-time, but was not required to perform miracles.
Nunez was introduced along with Roberto Firmino for the final half hour as Klopp threw caution to the wind with a front four also featuring Salah and Diaz.
That decision nearly backfired as Ajax were inches away from picking off the hosts on the counter-attack to leave their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.
Daley Blind nearly gave fans of his former club Manchester United something to cheer as his header drifted just wide.
Nunez has endured a far from stellar start to his Liverpool career after being sent off on his home debut for a headbutt on Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.
The Uruguayan blew his big chance to silence the critics when he skewed wide with just Pasveer to beat eight minutes from time.
Moments later, Nunez nearly made amends when his dangerous low cross was deflected just out of the reach of Diaz.
Salah’s deflected shot then hit the woodwork, but just when it appeared Liverpool’s luck was out, they struck from the resulting corner.
Matip rose highest to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ corner and the ball had crossed the line before Dusan Tadic cleared.
