“Today makes it 22 years since I lost my dad” Funke Akindele consoles actor Bigvai Jokotoye as he joins his mother to mourn his father

Actress Funke Akindele has joined her colleagues to console Nollywood actor Bigvai Jokotoye as he joins his mother to mourn his father’s 22nd years of death.

Bigvai Jokotoye shared a video on his Instagram page, the video contains the moment his mother sang in remembrance of her late husband.

The actor disclosed that his 80-year-old mother dressed up by 5:00 am to mourn her sweet husband. He prayed for the blessings of his father and also declared love to him.

“Today makes it 22 years since I lost my dad. My 80 years old mom dressed up by 5 am singing in remembrance of her sweet husband. …….. Dad, wherever you are, remember me, in whatever you do, I love you,” Bigvail Jokotoye wrote on Instagram.

Nollywood stars such as Funke Akindele, Jide Awobona, Baba Tee, Olamilekan Ayinla, Rasak Owokoniran, and others consoled Bigvai Jokotoye on his father’s demise.

Jide Awobona wrote: MAY HIS SOULF CONTINUE TO REST IN THE BOSSOM OF THE ALMIGHTY 🙏🏾, MUMMY NA A JEUN OMO PE NINU ALAAFIA

Baba Tee wrote: Hmm May his soul rest in peace… have been there I can feel your loss, brother mi.