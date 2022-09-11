CELEBRITIES
‘Today’ contributor Jill Martin marries Erik Brooks in New York
“Today” show contributor Jill Martin married fiancé Erik Brooks at the New York Public Library Saturday night, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
The “Steals & Deals” host tied the knot in front of 200 of her closest family and friends, including some of her “Today” show colleagues. Sources tell us her father officiated the ceremony after walking her down the aisle with her mother.
A rep for Martin didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
Martin, 46, and her financier husband have traveled a long road to the altar. The couple first got engaged in May 2019 in the Hamptons, and the TV personality told us she was “over the moon” about the exciting development in her personal life.
“I’m shaking,” she exclusively told Page Six at the time. “I’m over the moon. I have not stopped staring at [my engagement ring]. I wake up in the middle of the night and think, ‘Was that a dream?’”
“This pandemic has taken a toll on so many aspects of life — it’s such a difficult time for everyone,” explained Martin, who met Brooks on a dating app. “Erik is the most magnificent person, but with him living in Boston with his children, and me living in New York, the distance just became too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that’s important to us both.
The TikTok star called Travis Barker’s son “awesome” while gushing…
“He is an amazing man, and I wish him nothing but the best.”
But life found a way for the couple to reunite, and Martin and Brooks got re-engaged on Harbor Island in the Bahamas in November 2021. She revealed that she was the one who called Brooks, 56, back up after 18 months apart.
“When I called Erik on that random Thursday a few months ago, he was shocked to hear from me,” she recalled. “He took time to process that first conversation and then we began to learn about each other again. We wanted to make sure this time would be different. Better.”
Martin added she loves the way Brooks loves her, but also “how I feel about myself when I am with him.”
CELEBRITIES
Phoebe Bridgers shares post likening Queen Elizabeth II to war criminal
Safe to say Phoebe Bridgers isn’t a fan of the royal family.
On Thursday, hours after the Queen’s death was announced, the “Motion Sickness” singer reposted a statement on her Instagram Stories that compared the royal to a war criminal.
“Today we mourn all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween (sic) Elizabeth II’s reign,” the post read.
“Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honored while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution, and white supremacy,” it concluded.
Bridgers, 28, shared the post from the “RISEindigenous” Instagram account which is described as an “Indigenous artist initiative dedicated to the amplification and evolution of Indigenous art and culture”.
This isn’t the first time the pop star has been political on her social media.
Earlier this year, when news leaked that the Supreme Court was planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, Bridgers revealed that she had undergone an abortion.
“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
“I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.”
The California-born and bred artist added, “Everyone deserves that kind of access.”
The royal family has been forced to confront its colonial history when protests marred the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of the Caribbean last March.
They canceled an event in Belize due to a planned protest by an indigenous group.
On Thursday morning, Queen Elizabeth II was put under “medical supervision” after doctors expressed concern over her deteriorating health. William, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles all rushed to her side at Balmoral castle in Scotland.
Sadly, moments after their arrival, her passing was announced. Prince Harry arrived an hour too late.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family tweeted. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Charles, who went on to become King Charles III, said in a statement that his mother’s passing was a “moment of great sadness.”
She was 96 and the longest reigning monarch in the UK with 70 years of service.
CELEBRITIES
Prince Charles makes first public address as King of England
Prince Charles made his first public address as the King of England and the British Commonwealth on Friday.
“I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow,” the monarch, 73, said in a pre-recorded message, calling Elizabeth “an inspiration and example” to himself and his family members.
“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” Charles continued. “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, a promise that destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today.”
The king praised his late mother’s “profound personal commitment which defined her whole life,” adding that “she made sacrifices of duty.”
He said, “Her dedication and devotion never wavered through times of change, through progress, through times of joy and celebration and through times of sadness and loss.”
King Charles III’s new title comes after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8 at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace tweeted of Her Majesty, the longest-reigning monarch in British history at 70 years on the throne.
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Charles reacted to his mother’s death in an emotional message shared Thursday.
“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” read a statement posted to the royal family’s social media accounts.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” the statement continued. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”
Charles is expected to embark on a tour of the UK in the days leading up to the queen mother’s funeral — part of the nation’s 10-step “Operation London Bridge” post-death plan — as he takes over the throne.
Back in March, sources told The Post that Buckingham Palace was preparing for his accession.
Around that time, other members of the royal family began planning future moves for when Charles became King.
“People are a bit more focused on the transition since last autumn with the Queen’s … fluctuating health,” royal expert Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told us.
Little elaborated, “The transition has been planned behind the scenes for quite a few years. Unlike [the queen’s father] King George VI, who died quicker than expected and with not a lot of preparation, this is well mapped out and orchestrated.”
Camilla Parker Bowles is also among those in Elizabeth’s line of succession who has assumed a new title. The former Duchess of Cornwall is now the Queen Consort.
When Parker Bowles, 75, married Charles in 2005, she became Princess of Wales. However, Bowles never used the title out of respect to Charles’ beloved late wife, Princess Diana.
For many years it was thought that Camilla would take on the title of Princess Consort when her husband ascended the throne, but in February 2022, Queen Elizabeth revealed she would be Queen Consort.
“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” she said at the time.
“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”
Elizabeth also shared Anne, Princess Royal, 72, the embattled Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, with husband Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 in April 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Why Meghan Markle didn’t go to Balmoral for goodbye to Queen
Tensions were too high for Meghan Markle to join the royal family at Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, insiders say.
Members of the family, including Prince William, the new heir to the throne, dashed to the monarch’s bedside Thursday.
But they were too late to say goodbye to the queen, who passed away at age 96.
As Page Six reported, Markle was due to accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to the Scottish estate — but those plans were swiftly canceled.
The Queen’s death came just days after Markle gave a bombshell interview to The Cut in which she said Harry had “lost” his father, now King Charles III, because of Megxit.
“Tensions were so high and there was no way Meghan could have gone to Balmoral,” a highly-placed palace insider told The Post Friday.
“The fact the Sussex camp did say both Harry and Meghan were going — and then quickly retracted that statement — will tell you everything you need to know about the drama behind the scenes.”
During the Cut interview, Markle said the couple had offered to move to a Commonwealth country when it became untenable for them to stay in Britain, adding, “just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, ‘OK, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.”
On Thursday, the BBC’s long-standing royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said on air of Markle: “‘She might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it.”
The palace insider added: “Harry and Meghan do hate being separated from each other, so being alone in Scotland will have been very hard for Harry. No wonder why he left so early.”
Markle and Harry were reunited Friday morning at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, where it’s expected that Harry will stay until his grandmother’s state funeral, thought to take place on Monday, Sept. 19.
It’s not known whether the couple’s children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will be brought over from California for the proceedings.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Gov Bala Mohammed swears-in 6 new Commissioners, 5 Advisers in Bauchi
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
’90 Day Fiancé’ stars Loren, Alexei Brovarnik welcome third baby
-
NEWS2 days ago
NCC alerts Nigerians on new ways hackers steal data through Google Chrome
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Again, Portable removed as guest artiste for show abroad
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Funke Akindele, Ayo Adesanya react as Mary Remmy Njoku advises young couples
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Prince Charles makes first public address as King of England
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Anthony Martial claims Jose Mourinho by refusing Man Utd shirt number
-
NEWS2 days ago
Gov. Ayade appoints 86 more aides
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings