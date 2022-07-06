Tiwa Savage to receive honorary doctorate degree from Kent University

Tiwa Savage is to be awarded an honorary doctorate degree in music at the University of Kent.



The institution, which is the singer’s alma mater, broke the news in a recent statement via its website.

Tiwa is among the 10 icons selected to receive the award at Kent’s congregation ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral.

According to Kent, the singer will be recognised for her “inspirational” music career on July 15.

“Kent alumna Tiwa Savage… will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music (Canterbury 15 July),” the university wrote.

Others listed to receive the honour are the 2021 Nobel Laureate for Literature Abdulrazak Gurnah and the Nigerian entrepreneur Olufunke Abimbola.

Tiwa completed her first degree in Accounting at Kent, working momentarily with the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The singer enrolled at Berklee College of Music and graduated with a degree in professional music in 2007.

She put out her debut album ‘Once Upon a Time’ in 2013 and her second ‘R.E.D’ in December 2015.

In September 2017, she came up with her debut EP ‘Sugarcane’ and her second ‘Water & Garri’ in 2021.

Tiwa Savage’s third album ‘Celia’ was released in 2020.



The R&B star is currently signed to UMG following her 2019 exit from Mavin Records.