ENTERTAINMENT
Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana top 2021 Google most searched people in Nigeria
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, and popular businessman, Obi Cubana, topped Google’s list as the 2021 most trending people in Nigeria.
Google announced this on Wednesday in a statement titled, ‘Google releases Nigeria’s 2021 Year in Search lists’.
The search lists included top ten search queries on Google in different categories such as top trending searches, top trending people, top trending musicians, top 2021 loss, among others.
Tiwa Savage topped the list in the most searched artiste and trending people lists. The singer was a major topic of discussion in October as she was involved in a sex tape scandal.
Following Tiwa Savage in the most searched people’s list was Obinna Iyaegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, who trended in July after an elaborate show of wealth at his mother’s burial in Anambra state.
ENTERTAINMENT
COVID-19 Omicron variant: Ayade suspends 2021 Calabar Carnival
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has suspended the 2021 Calabar Carnival following emergence of a new variant of COVID-19, Omricon, in some countries of the world.
The governor said he took the decision after a prolonged debate among his aides, including commissioners, special advisers special assistants, speaker of the House of Assembly and council chairmen during an enlarged executive council meeting.
Announcing the suspension, Ayade cited the health concerns arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 variant, Omicron, as well as prevailing security situation in the country as reasons for the suspension.
He said he would not as a governor and leader compromise the lives and safety of the citizens of the state for the fleeting excitement of the carnival.
Ayade said: “We voted more than three times to arrive at no carnival this year in the best interest of Cross Riverians. I’m sad of course as I wanted the carnival for 2021 but the majority carried the day. Dear Cross Riverians, we need to be alive first to enjoy Christmas and carnival. The new COVID-19 variant is dangerous.”
One of the speakers and former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Chief Edem Duke, noted that it would be a mockery for a state, which Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, is the Chair of Nigerian Commissioners of Health Forum to hold carnival amidst the dangers of the new COVID-19 wave.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nigerian artistes Femi Kuti; son, Made, Wizkid, Burna Boy nominated for Grammy Awards
Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti and his son, Made have been named among nominees for the 2022 edition of the Grammy Awards.
Both artistes were selected for their Legacy+ album featuring tracks like ‘Stop The Hate’ and ‘Na Bigmanism Spoil Government’.
Fellow Nigerian singers Wizkid and Burna Boy are also among the nominees in the 64th Grammy Awards.
The musicians got nominations in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album.
Others are Rocky Dawuni for Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1, Angélique Kidjo for Mother Nature, Daniel Ho & Friends for East West Players Presents – Live in Concert.
One-time Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy fetched a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance for his collaboration with Angelique Kidjo.
Femi Kuti’s ‘Pa Pa Pa’ and Wizkid and Tems song ‘Essence’ were also nominated in this category.
The award is presented by the Recording Academy in recognition of music achievements in the United States.
Femi Kuti is the son of the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti.
ENTERTAINMENT
One injured during fight between Nigerian music star, Davido’s gang and another gang in Dubai club
One person has reportedly sustained injuries after Nigerian hip-hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and his men allegedly got into a fight with some people in a club in Dubai, UAE.
According to reports, David’s crew, known as the ’30 billion gang’ reportedly got into a fight at a club in Dubai, UAE over the weekend.
From videos that have now gone viral, some men said to be Davido team members engaged in a brawl, breaking bottles at the club after the artiste ‘felt oppressed’.
Eyewitnesses claimed the ‘Dubai guys’ got to the club and ordered a lot of expensive drinks after which Davido got in and ordered just one Azul and Don Julio.
An eyewitness said patrons bought more drinks and brought out their phones to record the musician but the club’s bouncer approached them and asked them to stop recording, saying Davido didn’t like it.
“Davido only ordered one Azul and Don Julio whereas the people I went with already ordered Moet, Azul and others, that was where the problem started. Bouncers came to meet us and asked us to stop making videos. Is Davido the owner of the club? Is his father the owner of the club?” one of the members of the other camp asked.
An argument ensued and a fight broke out between Davido’s crew and the patrons. One of the patrons allegedly collapsed after a bottle was smashed on his head.
The police intervened but some of the ladies thereafter created a scene outside the club as they claimed Davido’s men seized their phones for recording the fight.
A lady said, “You know Dubai boys love buying drinks so Davido felt oppressed. There was a guy that was making a video of Davido and Davido asked the bouncer to collect the phone from the guy. The young man said he had done nothing wrong that why will Davido ask for his phone to be seized, that was how he got angry and started throwing bottles, his boys started throwing glass cups, it was not a small issue. A young man even fainted there.”
One of the ladies identified as Bianca was heard hurling insults at the musician saying she was not going to go until she retrieved her phone.
Others accused Davido of being arrogant and capitalising on the fact that he was a celebrity.
Over the weekend, Davido donated the sum of N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria.
The music artiste, who asked his friends to send him money for his birthday, thereafter received about N200 million from Nigerians, including billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.
He announced on Friday that he was donating the N250 million to orphanages to help give children in those places a good life.
According to Davido, who made a personal donation of N50 million to the cause, giving and helping people around him was one of his biggest joys in life.
Trending
-
breaking1 day ago
Senate wants UK to remove Nigeria from COVID-19 travel ban
-
NEWS2 days ago
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents to hold candlelight session Wednesday
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Luis Suarez breaks down in tears after suffering injury in Champions League
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Gov Makinde to officially receive anti-Tinubu Lagos4Lagos APC faction into PDP
-
NEWS1 day ago
Gov. Fintiri bans association of hunters in Adamawa
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi’s Champions League record
-
breaking2 days ago
Dowen College: Police interrogate key suspects in Sylvester Oromoni’s death
-
NEWS1 day ago
COVID-19: Lagos to demand jab cards at parties