Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana top 2021 Google most searched people in Nigeria

One person has reportedly sustained injuries after Nigerian hip-hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and his men allegedly got into a fight with some people in a club in Dubai, UAE.

According to reports, David’s crew, known as the ’30 billion gang’ reportedly got into a fight at a club in Dubai, UAE over the weekend.

From videos that have now gone viral, some men said to be Davido team members engaged in a brawl, breaking bottles at the club after the artiste ‘felt oppressed’.

Eyewitnesses claimed the ‘Dubai guys’ got to the club and ordered a lot of expensive drinks after which Davido got in and ordered just one Azul and Don Julio.

An eyewitness said patrons bought more drinks and brought out their phones to record the musician but the club’s bouncer approached them and asked them to stop recording, saying Davido didn’t like it.

“Davido only ordered one Azul and Don Julio whereas the people I went with already ordered Moet, Azul and others, that was where the problem started. Bouncers came to meet us and asked us to stop making videos. Is Davido the owner of the club? Is his father the owner of the club?” one of the members of the other camp asked.

An argument ensued and a fight broke out between Davido’s crew and the patrons. One of the patrons allegedly collapsed after a bottle was smashed on his head.

The police intervened but some of the ladies thereafter created a scene outside the club as they claimed Davido’s men seized their phones for recording the fight.

A lady said, “You know Dubai boys love buying drinks so Davido felt oppressed. There was a guy that was making a video of Davido and Davido asked the bouncer to collect the phone from the guy. The young man said he had done nothing wrong that why will Davido ask for his phone to be seized, that was how he got angry and started throwing bottles, his boys started throwing glass cups, it was not a small issue. A young man even fainted there.”

One of the ladies identified as Bianca was heard hurling insults at the musician saying she was not going to go until she retrieved her phone.

Others accused Davido of being arrogant and capitalising on the fact that he was a celebrity.

Over the weekend, Davido donated the sum of N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria.

The music artiste, who asked his friends to send him money for his birthday, thereafter received about N200 million from Nigerians, including billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

He announced on Friday that he was donating the N250 million to orphanages to help give children in those places a good life.

According to Davido, who made a personal donation of N50 million to the cause, giving and helping people around him was one of his biggest joys in life.