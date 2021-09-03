NEWS
Tiwa Savage Buries Father
The funeral rites of the father of Tiwa Savage, Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, kicked off in Lagos on Friday.
Aged 81, the singer’s father died on July 20, 2021.
She had broken the news on her Instagram page, “Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.
“This is tough on me. I’m so numb, so weak. Rest in perfect peace my King. I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, papping K”.
At the funeral service in Lagos, Tiwa Savage’s mother, son, other family members and friends were in attendance.
Bandits abduct Secretary to Katsina State Government’s brother
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Kabir Muhammad Inuwa, a brother to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Mustapha Inuwa.
It was gathered that Kabir was abducted on Wednesday when the heavily armed men invaded his farm in a village called Daftau, in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.
“He is a step brother of the SSG; the same father but not the same mother. He was abducted on his farm. He is much older than the SSG and a retired police officer,“ a source told SaharaReporters on Friday.
Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.
Over 1000 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana Local Government Areas of the state in the last five months.
On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.
Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.
Recently, some members of the State House of Assembly lawmakers shed tears for the Buhari-led government at a plenary while discussing the deterioration of insecurity under the present regime.
FG orders telecom operators to shut down services in Zamfara as bandits take over state
The Nigerian government has ordered telecom operators to shut down services in Zamfara State.
Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission in a letter to all telecom operators on Friday said the action was one of the strategies taken by security operatives in curbing banditry ravaging the state.
“The pervading security situation in Zamfara State has necessitated an immediate shutting down of all telecommunications service in the state from today September 03, 2021.
“This is to enable relevant security agencies carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenge in the state, in line with the requirement, Globacom is hereby directed to shut down all sites in Zamfara State and any site(s) in neighboring state that could provide telecommunications service in Zamfara State.
“The site shutdown is for two weeks (September 03 – 17, 2021) in the first instance. Your urgent action in this regard is required,” a copy of the letter sent to Globacom Nigeria reads.
However, checks by SaharaReporters showed that all the major networks were still working as at 11pm on Friday, except Airtel that was off in some areas.
There is suspicion among the residents that they may shut down anytime soon.
The Zamfara State Government had last Friday also announced some new measures aimed at tackling the growing activities of bandits in the state.
These included the restriction of fuel sales to the state capital and the headquarters of the local government areas and suspension of all weekly markets across the state.
Similarly, the government suspended the transportation of livestock to and from the state, saying the transportation of food across the state and outside Zamfara must be verified.
It stressed that the destination of the food must be authenticated otherwise, it would be seized and taken to the orphanage.
The new rules further include the banning of riding on motorcycles and tricycles from 6pm to 6am in the state, except the state capital which starts from 8pm to 6am every day.
“Furthermore, any tricycle that is covered will be stopped to verify its passengers, otherwise will be apprehended,” the statement read.
“Governor Matawalle reiterated the ban on more than two persons riding a motorcycle and warned that those who break the law stand the risk of being shot at by security operatives.”
The government urged the people of the state to comply with the measures to avoid unfortunate incidents, saying security operatives would be empowered to treat offenders as suspected bandits.
Oluwo to hold God Festival (Odun Olodumare) in November
The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi,has disclosed his plan to dedicate a day in celebrating the greatness of God tagged “Odun Olorun” meaning God Festival.
Oluwo expressed his readiness for the festival in a press statement through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, saying the festive session will be dedicated mainly to praising God.
It should be reiterated that Oluwo has severally distinguished himself to be liberal monarch without affiliation to any secret society or confraternity.
He said the festival is a neutral gathering of people irrespective of religious and ethnic attachments purposely to acknowledge God for His guidance, protection, mercy, provisions, safety, stability, preservation and strengthen individual despite all challenges confronting the world.
“The Christians celebrate Christmas,.Muslims are known for Eid El Kabir and Eid El Fitri.
As a mark of honour to God, and as a father to all cutting across ethnic and religious affiliations, and a monarch belonging to no secret society, I’ve dedicated a day to be tagged “Olodumare Festival, designed primarily to praise God for His protection, mercy, provisions, safety, stability, preservation and guidance over us.
He alone has the exclusive power that spare our lives till now. He does the impossible. He created us from sand and gave us the power to rule over other creatures”
“I will continously promote God and never associate partner with HIM. I promote Him above everything. Idols and deities are making o men. I’m a commandant over deities”
“We have scheduled November 9th, 2021 for the pioneer edition of the annual event. Christians, Muslims and people of other attachment believing in only one God are invited to participate in the praise session”
“I want to praise the God I serve, the God you serve. HE is marvelous, awesome, amazing and a perfect master. As a monarch, I’m nothing. Only God is king. I’m just a physical representation of his name. I bow only to HIM and forbid his rival, deities. Only God deserves to be praised most especially by monarchs. Associating partner with the God we represent is a monumental insult to the Creator. I must acknowledge HIM. And it will be an annual event henceforth”
“The day is for praises alone. No asking for nothing and it’s also good to praise and acknowledge the maker and Creator of my exalted position. The one who counts me worthy and chooses me over others”
