LIFESTYLES
Tips to have amazing phone sex
Sex in a physical state is amazing but when you are opting for phone sex, it is a different experience altogether.
If you are looking for some amazing phone sex tips, then here is a list of pointers you might want to keep in mind.
1.Set the mood first
So what if you are not together physically? Use the right words, set the mood and be romantic. To feel the mood, set up your room, dim the lights, wear your sexiest lingerie or get naked, as you wish.
2. Get creative
Get descriptive, define what you would want to do literally. Stimulate not just your partner’s imagination but your own too. For a better conversation, take the lead, ask your partner how they would like to be touched. Tell them what you want to do to them.
3. Work on your grammar
Instead of using just some cheesy words, take notes from Shakespeare and old English. Using the language Leopold used in the movie “Kate & Leopold”. Get dirty in a sophisticated way or in a crass way, depending upon your fantasy and of course your partner.
4 .Talk about roleplay
Don’t just stick to the basics. Get into a roleplay on the chat as well. You can go full throttle into a character and it is very easy when you are trying phone sex. You can go wild and why not?
5. Revisit the past memories you had together
Share the time when you felt the first spark together. The first dirty thoughts you had of each other. Add to it, make it steamy, relive the spark and create another fantasy.
6. Shed all inhibitions
If you are going in for phone sex, firstly, be sure that you can trust this person. Once you have decided, go nuts. Shed all inhibitions, don’t hold back. Have fun. Laugh together and be yourself or that character you always wanted to be.
LIFESTYLES
3 reasons why you should try standing sex positions
Sex is fun but it gets better when you are exploring different positions. Amid all the crazy ones suggested in Kama Sutra, standing sex positions stand out especially for those who have just begun exploring the art of sex.
There are 3 major reasons why this position is highly recommended.
Scroll down to know the benefits of standing sex and try it with your partner.
1. It is good for your body
If you are working from home and your job requires you to sit all day on a computer then sex while standing could change things. When you sit all day, hunched, concentrating on a screen, you tend to have a stiff neck. So when you have regular laying down sex, you pressure on your spine and aggravating your sore body is the last thing you need.
While standing, the sex positions you can try, will have you work on your core muscle group and it will also boost your stamina. For support you can always use a beam, the railing, a wall or even the chair.
2.It takes you outside the bedroom
Standing sex gives you the freedom and breaks the bedroom monotony. You can get intimate anywhere. There will be no-washing-the-sheets problems either.
In a twisted way, you do not even need to take off all your clothes either.
3. It can reignite your love
Standing sex is something not all couples think of. If you want to break the monotony for your partner and boost your sex life, suggest this sex style or position to your partner. Try standing sex in front of a mirror and spice it up.
You can be intimate in this position. Interaction too gets better because in some positions, you are not as face to face as you will be in this one.
Not just that, if you discuss standing sex with your partner, it may simple engage your partner and in some cases ignite passion.
It takes two to tango, so both of you will be involved in the right way of doing it etc.
LIFESTYLES
Can weights make your 4-5 BIGGER?
A LOT is often said about weightlifting and the visible benefits that come with it.
The bigger the muscle, the fitter and more appealing it becomes.
While many people lift weights for their biceps, triceps and stomach muscles, another part of their body that also lifts is the 4-5.
This, according to Healthline magazine, is termed as penis weights, specifically made for the 4-5.
Penis weights also come in a few different styles.
For example, there are weighted cock rings you can wear at the end of your shaft just before the head, and weighted balls or plates that hang from the end of your shaft via a strap.
Think kettle bells or weight plates like the ones you see at gym, only smaller.
In terms of functionality, the gist is that the weight at the end creates enough resistance to gradually stretch the tendons and muscles in your shaft so you end up with a longer peen.
So, do penis weights make the 4-5 bigger?
Gradually stretching the penis using a traction device has been shown to work, but research is pretty limited.
Hanging weights from your penis also creates a stretching action, which in theory could work – but it’s not recommended because it may can cause permanent damage.
Many health experts warn that penis weightlifting can be dangerous. Potential risks include tearing of the skin, nerve damage, bruising and loss of sensation in the head.
Experts advise that should you want to work out your 4-5 to increase erection, one can try the following:
1. Jelqing – It involves temporarily increasing blood flow to the 4-5 for bigger erections by using things like penis pumps.
2. Wearing a cock ring can also help with stronger, longer lasting erections.
3. Finally, if you would be happy to just create the illusion of a bigger penis, shaving your pubes is a quick and easy fix.
LIFESTYLES
Healthy food for your 4-5!
Every muscle in the body requires necessary nutrients to keep healthy and strong.
And these can come from safely prescribed supplements to the food one eats.
According to dietitians, a lot of these nutrients are also found in food. If cooked and preserved correctly, these kinds of food can keep their nutrients and vitamins.
When it comes to food and muscle-like structures, one body part, similar to a muscle, that requires the right food is the 4-5.
According to Verywell Health, the 4-5 can easily be characterised as a muscle because of its growth and stiffness during an erection, though many experts explain that it is, in fact, not a muscle.
Anatomically speaking, the human penis is made up of structures including corpora cavernosa – two spongy columns of tissue within the penis that engorge with blood to create an erection.
While it might not be a muscle, many people often speak about the size of the 4-5. It is often said that the bigger the size, the better it is for the sexual experience.
According to sexologists, there has been a huge spike in the number of men who want to enlarge their manhood.
Soweto-based sex shop The G-spot has recently shared, in an Umjolo & Sex podcast, on the rise in popularity of sexual-enhancement pills, drinks and toys. This speaks to the constant need for one to grow the 4-5.
While there are medical and traditional ways of growing ones 4-5, sexual experts agree that there are certain foods that can help do this.
According to pulse.com.gh, these are the foods that can help one grow their 4-5:
1. Onions
Research shows that onions are great for creating healthy blood flow circulation throughout the body to the heart. Furthermore, consumption helps prevent blood clotting. But people seldom realise that onions not only help with blood flow to the heart, but also to the 4-5.
2. Banana
According to recent studies, men with a healthy heart can successfully increase their 4-5 size by a few inches. The fruit contains potassium, key to cardiovascular health. Banana reduces the level of sodium in the body, which is extremely harmful. It is also known to improve blood circulation.
3. Spinach
This Persian origin edible flowering plant is a natural penile enlargement food. It is a potent source of magnesium, that dilates blood vessels for smooth blood flow in the penis. Regular consumption can easily help increase penis size and girth, and attain iron-strong erections.
4. Watermelon
This fruit has a high amount of citrulline amino acid, that helps in enhancing 4-5 size.
Latest News
- NLC meets over lingering ASUU strike
- Nigerian soldier working with ISWAP terrorists kills self after arrest
- VIDEO: MC Oluomo performs lesser hajj, places a huge generational curse on his enemies
- Why Goodluck Jonathan can’t contest for Nigerian president again – Lawyer, Falana
- EPL: I haven’t spoken to Ten Hag since Man Utd gave him the job – Rangnick
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
US stocks sink to their lowest in 6 weeks; Nasdaq drops 3.9%
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Stock futures rise as investors consider Tuesday’s sharp losses, earnings reports
-
LIFESTYLES11 hours ago
3 reasons why you should try standing sex positions
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Will Smith flies to India for ‘spiritual purposes’ to escape Oscars slap drama
-
NEWS1 day ago
I’ve decided to run, I owe no one else any allegiance – Osinbajo
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘rule out’ kids together as they prep for a party
-
SPORTS1 day ago
UCL: No complaints about the result – Guardiola reacts to 4-3 win over Real Madrid
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
EPL: I haven’t spoken to Ten Hag since Man Utd gave him the job – Rangnick