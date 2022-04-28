Tips to have amazing phone sex

Sex in a physical state is amazing but when you are opting for phone sex, it is a different experience altogether.

If you are looking for some amazing phone sex tips, then here is a list of pointers you might want to keep in mind.

1.Set the mood first

So what if you are not together physically? Use the right words, set the mood and be romantic. To feel the mood, set up your room, dim the lights, wear your sexiest lingerie or get naked, as you wish.

2. Get creative

Get descriptive, define what you would want to do literally. Stimulate not just your partner’s imagination but your own too. For a better conversation, take the lead, ask your partner how they would like to be touched. Tell them what you want to do to them.

3. Work on your grammar

Instead of using just some cheesy words, take notes from Shakespeare and old English. Using the language Leopold used in the movie “Kate & Leopold”. Get dirty in a sophisticated way or in a crass way, depending upon your fantasy and of course your partner.

4 .Talk about roleplay

Don’t just stick to the basics. Get into a roleplay on the chat as well. You can go full throttle into a character and it is very easy when you are trying phone sex. You can go wild and why not?

5. Revisit the past memories you had together

Share the time when you felt the first spark together. The first dirty thoughts you had of each other. Add to it, make it steamy, relive the spark and create another fantasy.

6. Shed all inhibitions

If you are going in for phone sex, firstly, be sure that you can trust this person. Once you have decided, go nuts. Shed all inhibitions, don’t hold back. Have fun. Laugh together and be yourself or that character you always wanted to be.