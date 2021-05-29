Tinubu’s wife denies calling anybody a thug

Senator representing Lagos central and former First Lady of Lagos state, Remi Tinubu has denied calling one of the attendees of the south-west zonal public hearing on constitution review a “thug’

Remi in her defence said she only asked the woman if she was a thug, but never called her a thug.

Speaking on TVC breakfast show ‘Your View’, Remi said she expected the woman to have answered her question .

I only asked a question and I expected her to say, Ma’am, I am not a thug.”

She added that she fights her own battle and doesn’t report anyone to her husband, Bola Tinubu.

She said;

“That you have a position doesn’t mean you have to lose yourself to that position, because the position will go and then, do you go back and find yourself? You have to be yourself in every situation.

“Most of the time when people see me talk strongly, yes, I am Asiwaju’s wife but Asiwaju is somebody that I don’t go home to report anyone to because he would tell me, ‘you are wrong’.

“I don’t know why but when you have a husband who tells you, ‘you are wrong’ when you are right, in your own view, would you go back to such a person? So, I do my own fight when I have to, especially in what I believe in.”