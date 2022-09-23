POLITICS
Tinubu’s team mocks Atiku as PDP crisis deepens
As there seems no end in sight for the internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council on Friday played down the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 elections.
According to the campaign council, with the internal crisis rocking the main opposition party, another shot of Atiku at the presidency is slipping away.
In a statement, the campaign council’s Director, Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said Atiku’s bid to win Nigeria’s oval office through election was again beyond his grasp.
The statement read, “Once again, another bid for the presidency of our country by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is slipping away. This is unraveling before our very eyes even before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) blows the whistle for electioneering campaign. His party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in disarray. The signs are just too ominous for the Waziri what with the report by the Economic Intelligence Unit predicting another trashing for him in the forthcoming polls.
“After violating his party’s code for power rotation between the north and south and grabbing the PDP ticket without a modicum of sensibilities about our national ethos, Alhaji Atiku is now faced with the karma of his inordinate ambition.
“The PDP has imploded in a battle of attrition, the result of which is predictable. The ongoing fraticidal war where a faction of the party being led by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is engaging Atiku in a fight to finish has undermined any momentum the PDP candidate had hoped to build. With further loss of confidence in PDP by its own members who can not find any redeeming feature in the fast disappearing party, it is crystal clear that Atiku’s latest bid for the Nigeria’s top job has hit the rocks.
“A pillar of Atiku’s campaign is the claim of being a unifier and nationalist. That bogus claim has now been discredited, even within his party as the disaffected members cry for justice and inclusivity.
“Instead of the perennially running and perennially failing candidate to offer them some sop, he has rebuffed them, pleading that he could not grant their request for justice.
“Surely a man who cannot resolve a genuine dispute among his party members, who cannot forge an entente among them, cannot be expected to unify our country.
“Instead of being a unifier, Atiku is now a divider-in-chief.
“His campaign on this score is heading for a still birth, just as some of his programmes have been found to be nothing new, as they are already being implemented by the All Progressives Congress administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The former Vice President created the crisis for himself, by pushing the fallacy that only a northern candidate can win the presidency for his party, despite the open record that southerners, when they network with their northern compatriots can also win the election.
“Former leaders, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan demonstrated this in 1999, 2003 and 2011.
“As a campaign, we can only pity former Vice President Atiku for the self-inflicted injury he invited unto himself. Chinua Achebe, the very accomplished novelist in one of his classics, Arrow of God, wrote that a man who brought ant-infested faggots into the homestead should not grumble when lizards begin to pay him a visit.
“Atiku brought this unto himself and we dare say he can kiss his ill-fated presidential bid goodbye.”
POLITICS
Wike dares PDP to suspend him
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dared the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party to suspend him if they so desire and be ready for the consequences.
Wile said this during a live media chat in Port Harcourt, saying the party knows what he was capable of if they take such a decision.
He was reacting to a question following the retinue of visitors from other political parties that have visited him in the midst of the crisis in the party and if it does not amount to anti-party activities.
The governor described himself as an asset, hence politicians across party limes were visiting him.
Wike said, “I dare them to do it. They know what I can do. A child who says his father will not sleep, will also not sleep.
“If you are an asset people will come to you. Who is a pretty girl that people don’t want to talk to?”
He stated that if the party’s national chairman loves the party and wants it to win the coming elections, he should honour his words and step down for a Southerner to succeed him.
“If Ayu says he loves this party so much and wants it to win elections, he should keep his word and leave.
“I heard if the PDP wins the election, the national chairman wants to be Secretary of the Government of the Federation. Somebody else wants to be Senate President.
“They have shared positions. They pressured the BoT chairman to resign. Why didn’t they pressure the national chairman to resign?
“The problem is that we have not won elections and we are too arrogant. All they know is name-calling. Wike did this, Wike camp did that. Why not address the issues?
“They are saying we can do without Wike. Some of those supporting Atiku are his enemies. Some of them are from Edo,” he said.
POLITICS
2023: Wike reveals his two major pains over losing PDP presidential ticket to Atiku
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has revealed his major pains in failing to bear the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming general elections.
Wike said he is hugely pained that he was unable to win the PDP’s presidential primary and go on to battle the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Atiku emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 general election, having secured a total of 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Wike, who garnered 237 votes.
From the details of the results from the exercise: Atiku Abubakar – 371; Nyesom Wike- 237; Bukola Saraki – 70; Udom Emmanuel – 38; Balla Mohammed – 20;
Pius Anyim – 14; Sam Ohabunwa – 1; and Olivia Tariela scored 1. There were 12 void votes.
And Wike, who has been crying foul since after the primary election, said that what he regrets most is that he would not have the opportunity to fight insecurity and oil theft in the country.
“I’m pained that I wasn’t able to fight Bandits and oil theft,” he said in an interview with select television stations on Friday.
“These were two things I told myself I was going to do. I said I was going to fight terrorists and oil theft squarely.”
POLITICS
Wike to expose ‘bad characters’ in PDP today
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is expected to speak on some wrongdoings and expose some ‘bad characters’ in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today (Friday), ahead of the 2023 elections.
Wike had hinted on this while addressing a meeting of the state PDP stakeholders he convened in Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.
Governor Wike’s camp and that of the PDP presidential candidate have been throwing banters and salvos in both directions in the last couple of months.
While Wike’s men after a meeting in the early hours of Wednesday issued a resolution to pull out of PDP presidential campaign council, Atiku in his response said nobody can force the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu to resign.
To this end, Friday’s media chat which will be transmitted live on major Television Stations is billed for 10am in the crude oil and gas rich city’s seat of power (government house) may reveal a can of worms.
Aside the turney issues in the PDP, surrounding the PDP crisis, Wike may also speak on next year’s elections in the state.
Governor Wike had in several forums said he will spill the beans concerning the goings on in the country’s main opposition party at the appropriate time.
Speaking at the party stakeholders meeting, Wike vowed to remain in the PDP to fight for its unity, inclusiveness and equity.
The rift between Wike and the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, came to the fore after the presidential primary in Abuja following the scenario that played out.
It was made worse by Atiku’s remarks while unveiling the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.
