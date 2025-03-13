Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills get the nod from House of Reps

The Nigerian House of Representatives has given approval to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tax reform bills.

This was announced on Thursday after months of controversy.

Presidential spokesperson and Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, disclosed this in a statement through his official X account on Thursday.

Dare, without providing details, said that the bills were passed by the Green Chamber on Thursday after months of debate.

“Tax reform bills have been approved by Nigeria’s House of Representatives today in Abuja. Today, March 13, 2025,” he said.

This comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Tinubu’s tax reform bills in recent months.

First, the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum rejected the bill, particularly the proposed value-added tax derivation model in the Nigeria Tax Bill.

The National Economic Council also opposed the tax derivation model.

