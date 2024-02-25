Human rights activist and #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, has berated the Nigerian government over the report by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, that only 5% of Nigerians have more than N500,000 in their bank accounts.

SaharaReporters on Saturday reported that the minister in an interview with Channels TV stated that approximately only 5% of people in Nigeria have more than N500,000 in their bank accounts.

Edun added that the Nigerian government’s reforms were to rectify the economic imbalances that disproportionately favoured a small group of elites in the last eight years over the majority of citizens.

The minister further said that the aim of microeconomic reforms is to ensure that public revenue is directed into the government’s treasury.

According to him, the reforms are corrective measures to mop up the liquidity in the economy that was not tied to production or supply of goods and services, adding that these imbalances only benefit a few people in the economy.

Reacting to the minister’s report, Sowore in a post on his X handle on Sunday said that while only about 5% of Nigerians have over N500,000 in their bank accounts, President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi is using a wristwatch worth N346 million.

He said that ‘justice for all is not specific enough’ for Nigerians who are facing an astronomical rise in the cost of living and hardship in the country.

Quoting part of the finance minister’s statement, Sowore wrote, “‘Only 5% Of Nigerians Have Over ₦500,000 In Their Bank Accounts’” – Tinubu’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun. Meanwhile, Seyi Tinubu @STinubu’s watch is ₦346,000,000. ‘Justice for all just ain’t specific enough!”

In October 2023, SaharaReporters reported that some Nigerians had condemned the use of a jet in the presidential fleet by the President’s son, Seyi, to go on a private trip to Kano State to watch a polo tournament.

Polo is a ball game played on horseback, a traditional field sport and one of the world’s oldest known team sports, but is the exclusive reserve of the rich and members of the ruling class in Nigeria.

SaharaReporters learnt that Seyi embarked on the trip along with his friends on a Sunday to watch a polo tournament in Kano and they were welcomed on arrival to the ancient city by the state government officials.

SaharaReporters learnt that Seyi Tinubu was likely attending the finals of the 2023 NPA Kano International Polo Tournament scheduled to be held at the Usman Dantata Polo Ground in Kano.

Seyi Tinubu’s reckless private trip using taxpayers’ money amid hardship in Nigeria mirrored what happened in January 2020 when then-President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, took a private photography trip to Bauchi State in a presidential jet.

Jaafar Jaafar, a Nigerian journalist from Kano State and the founder of Daily Nigerian, wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, “Here’s Tinubu’s golden child, Seyi, traveling in a presidential jet to watch polo in Kano. But this trend did not start today.

“Buhari set the bad example when he allowed his daughter Hanan to travel in a presidential jet for a photo tour in Bauchi. Even if our laws are vague on this, one thing is clear. This is an offence to the moral code of leadership.”

Another user, @belloinuwa, who also spoke on the misuse of special forces units in the country said, “What about the misuse of a special forces unit as his bodyguards? See them in the pictures.

“The other day he went skateboarding in Abuja with them running by his side. This is just a continuation of the culture of impunity from the previous government, perhaps on an even grander scale this time.”

Another X user, @HGBashar wrote, “Buhari merely sought the title of ‘President’ without understanding or respecting the sanctity of the office.

“The audacity to let his daughter, Hanan, use a presidential jet for a mere photo tour in Bauchi was the beginning of this mockery. Now we see Tinubu’s protege, Seyi, hopping on the same jet for a polo match in Kano.

“It’s not just about the laws, it’s about ethics, morals, and respect for the position. Our leaders must do more than just occupy an office; they must uphold its dignity.”

Also, @EIderstateman said, “Gone are those days when public employees could confront political leaders without fear or favour and be reprimanded if they disregarded established processes, norms, and regulations. My Dad once sent a bill to Sir Ahmadu Bello for using an official plane for an unofficial trip.”

In November 2022, in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, Seyi also attracted public outrage when he flew to Kano in a private jet to lead a rally in support of his father.