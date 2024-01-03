Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has stepped down as the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

SaharaReporters learnt that MC Oluomo was forced by President Bola Tinubu to leave the position.

MC Oluomo is one of Tinubu’s allies and loyalists, whose association with the President has been questioned by members of the public.

Sources told SaharaReporters that Tinubu prevailed on MC Oluomo to step down and vie to become the National President of NURTW.

However, the Lagos State chapter of NURTW is said to be more financially attractive than its national leadership.

A source said, “MC Oluomo was forced to step down. I learned yesterday that MC Oluomo visited Tinubu in his house and the press was not allowed to cover it.

“My sources told me that Tinubu also thinks MC Oluomo is too controversial and did not want to appear with him on camera. Tinubu prevailed on MC Oluomo to step down. He instructed Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, and Wasiu Ayinde K1, the Fuji musician to pass the message to MC Oluomo that he needs to step down as NURTW Lagos chairman or else they will let him be ‘disgraced’ through removal.”

“They gave him national president where he cannot get big money like Lagos,” another source said.

In the meantime, Mustapha Adekunle (Sego), the current Treasurer of the union in the state, will take over the reins at the Lagos State secretariat of the transport workers’ union.

The reported ailment of the factional President of the NURTW, Tajudeen Agbede, opens the door for MC Oluomo to move to the national secretariat in Abuja.

In October 2023, a factional NURTW President, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Solomon Lalong of bias by taking sides with Agbede’s faction, backed by MC Oluomo in the ongoing reconciliation process.

Baruwa accused the minister of working in cahoots with a former president of the union, Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin to foist on the union someone who forcefully took over the National Secretariat of the union with thugs and hoodlums from Lagos.

Baruwa disclosed this in a statement issued by the General Secretary of the union, Comrade Anthony Asogwa Chukwudi in Abuja.

He alleged that the minister held a meeting with the Agbede-led group of the union on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in his office where the minister allegedly asked the group to organise a fresh National Quadrennial Delegates Conference in contravention of the provisions of the union’s constitution particularly Article 8 Section 2 (1).

In September 2023, the Lagos State Government dissolved its Park and Garages Committee to allow NURTW to manage activities at motor parks and garages in the state.

The dissolution was made after the state government lifted the indefinite suspension placed on NURTW barely one year and a half earlier over internal leadership wrangling among members.

It also came barely 24 hours after MC Oluomo publicly returned to the NURTW with thousands of his members in the state.

Days earlier, he led his Parks Management Committee to Abuja where he also mobilised some thugs to be on standby in case the ruling of the Presidential Election Tribunal did not favour President Tinubu.

There has also been a crisis in the Lagos State chapter of the NURTW following MC Oluomo’s recent re-election for a second term.