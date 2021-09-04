NEWS
Tinubu’s health worsens after several surgeries
The health condition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, is raising more concerns among his supporters, as the several surgeries he underwent seemed to have “badly affected” his hands.
It was learnt that Tinubu’s condition is presently so critical such that the two hands shake violently and he has to lean on his guests to pose for photographs.
A close source to the APC leader disclosed that Tinubu makes serious frantic efforts to stand as his hands and legs currently fail him.
“Tinubu is in intense physiotherapy. The hands shake violently. The two hands are badly affected after several surgeries. You notice that when taking photos, he leans on his guests or gets sandwiched to avoid the embarrassing conditions of the hands,” he added.
Recall that Tinubu was seen with a walking stick during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit on August 12
Buhari’s visit came shortly after Tinub underwent a knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, US.
The APC chieftain, it had been learnt, left the US for the United Kingdom on crutches, a few days after the surgery.
Tinubu had wanted the surgery in Paris, France but changed his plan over rumours of his death.
Tinubu, who has had several medical trips this year alone, has been off official and party functions in the country for a while, amidst talks that he is being positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the incumbent repressive regime of Buhari.
NEWS
JUST IN: Sowore’s younger brother shot dead in Edo
Olajide, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters Publisher and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, is dead.
The activist confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Saturday.
According to him, his brother was killed by suspected herdsmen.
He further described the deceased as someone who made everyone happy adding that he always took all the blame when they were about to be punished by their father.
“My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo state by reportedly herdsmen kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he is studying Pharmacy.
“They snuffed out the life of yet another real human being.
“I traveled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. Magnet had no enemy!
“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now you are assassinated by everything that’s not alright! Saddest day yet. Rest on brother till we meet again,” he wrote.
NEWS
Refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine prevents Christian pilgrims, University professors from travelling
Seven intending Christian pilgrims from Bauchi State have been prevented from embarking on holy pilgrimage to Israel due to their refusal to be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine, even as 18 dons from two universities in the state have volunteered to take doses of the vaccine.
This was revealed by the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed while speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Friday.
Dr Mohammed had decried the skepticism showed by the people of the state towards the COVID-19 vaccination, adding that some who did not take the vaccine wanted to be issued with vaccination cards, an act he warned against.
Dr Mohammed declared that the fact that the intending Christian pilgrims could not make the trip to the holy land was an indication that the world was taking the issue of vaccination for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
He said in the nearest future, evidence of being vaccinated would become part of the new normal not only in the country but all over the world.
The BASPHCDA boss informed that as soon as the state rolls out the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination, 17 professors from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi and another don from the Bauchi State University, Gadau, came forward to take the vaccine.
“Immediately they heard that we had got supply of vaccine, they quickly came to the agency to take their jabs. The reason was that they wanted to travel out of the country but were refused travelling documents.
“So, they had to come back to take it. Another person came from the State University in Gadau to take the vaccination. You can see how important it is,” Dr Mohammed asserted.
Speaking on the need for increased enlightenment and awareness campaign, Mohammed urged the media in the state to join in educating people about the need to get the vaccine, adding that the media also need to disabuse people’s minds on the misconceptions and misinformation they have about the vaccine.
He decried a situation where media professionals who ought to be in the forefront of the campaign against the spread of COVID-19 are not doing enough in terms of being trained.
“To my surprise, only a few media men are here for the training. We need to have more of you people here to discuss the matter of COVID-19 vaccination.”
He disclosed that despite still having about 21,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine unused, Bauchi State still got another delivery of the vaccine, saying that all are being stored in the agency’s cold room store.
“Now, the first and second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered but we still have about 21,000. We got another delivery of the vaccine yesterday (Thursday). It is in our store.”
With the country getting other brands of vaccine, the BASPHCDA executive chairman, however, warned against people taking different COVID-19 vaccines, saying that it would not help immunity.
According to Mohammed, “people are making mistakes. If they take one vaccine, they will want to take another different vaccine; that is totally wrong. That is not acceptable, it will not help the immunity; it may even affect the immunity.”
He called on people not to panic if they experience any side effects like fever when they take the vaccine, saying that they should just take paracetamol.
“We have people that have severe fever, some are mild fever. These are expected in any vaccination. The important thing is to know that there is no cause for alarm. As soon as any of the symptoms is noticed, the person should just take PCM. They should not wait and should report to the nearest health facility immediately.
“People will have reaction and keep quiet and die in silence. We have NAFDAC here and they are working to ensure that the vaccine remains potent. They are training people on how to handle the situation.
“We are doing everything possible to see how to ameliorate the suffering. We need to educate the people to know that the vaccine is a new product and has a mild fever so we need to take paracetamol and then report to the nearest health facility for administration.”
NEWS
Bandits abduct Secretary to Katsina State Government’s brother
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Kabir Muhammad Inuwa, a brother to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Mustapha Inuwa.
It was gathered that Kabir was abducted on Wednesday when the heavily armed men invaded his farm in a village called Daftau, in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.
“He is a step brother of the SSG; the same father but not the same mother. He was abducted on his farm. He is much older than the SSG and a retired police officer,“ a source told SaharaReporters on Friday.
Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.
Over 1000 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana Local Government Areas of the state in the last five months.
On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.
Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.
Recently, some members of the State House of Assembly lawmakers shed tears for the Buhari-led government at a plenary while discussing the deterioration of insecurity under the present regime.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Sex positions that wont do it for her!
-
NEWS1 day ago
Anger as military releases 565 B/Haram members in Borno
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerian military may lose newly bought Super Tucano jets to jihadi terrorists—Ex-US ambassador
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Adekunle Gold features Davido in new single, high
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Tiwa Savage Buries Father
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Should women steam their-punani
-
NEWS2 days ago
Former Nigerian Power Minister, Mamman collapses after hearing news of his sack -Report
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Bandits abduct Secretary to Katsina State Government’s brother