A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has alleged that the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government is the worst ever.

Asari, in a viral video clip on Wednesday, said that some Niger Delta people, particularly the Ijaw ethnic group, are already angry with the present government.

The former militant, who was a staunch supporter of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC during the electioneering season, lamented that he earlier assured the Ijaw people that the government would perform well.

He, however, alleged that the present situation has indicated that the Tinubu administration is a nightmare for the Ijaw people.

Asari opined that the political crisis rocking the Rivers State is serving as a litmus test for President Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, if there would be “any fire” as a consequence of the alleged bad governance, it would begin in Rivers State.

He said, “This is the worst government. Ijaw people feel this is the worst government. This is a nightmare for them. When we were campaigning for you, many Ijaw people called and said “Presido, Tinubu is your friend oo, we hope he is not going to look the other way.

“And I assured everybody that if Tinubu fails, they should hold me responsible. Now they are asking me if I am still sure.

“Rivers State is a litmus test, if there is any fire, it will start in Rivers State.

“I cannot stop them. As an individual, I cannot stop them, I cannot even stand in their way”.

Video: