President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Dr Mariam Shetty, a nominee from Kano State.

The President replaced Shetty with Mariya Mahmoud.

He also nominated former spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday sent an additional list of 19 nominees

The ministerial nomination of Shetty generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, particularly, Twitter.