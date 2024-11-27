Tinubu, wife depart Nigeria for France

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, have departed Nigeria for France.
Tinubu and his wife are heading to France for a state visit on the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron and his Wife, H.E Brigitte Macron.
They would be received at the 350-year-old French military museum, Les Invalides and Palais de l’Élysée, by Macron and his spouse, Brigitte, for initial ceremonies that will dovetail into bilateral meetings.
His departure was made public by his Special Adviser on Social Media, Dayo Olusegun, on X.
Safe Journey Sir