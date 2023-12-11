Monday, December 11, 2023
Tinubu visits Maiduguri for army conference, to address troops

Tinubu visits Maiduguri

President Bola Tinubu on Monday departed Abuja for Maiduguri, Borno State for a state event.

Tinubu took off from the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, at about ten-thirty-five, Monday morning.

The President, who is visiting the north-eastern part of the country for the first time since assuming office, is to attend the Nigerian Army Annual Conference, as the Special Guest of Honour.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the Opening Ceremony will feature an address to troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, inspection of ongoing Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Maiduguri and laying of the foundation stone of Headquarters 7 Division by the President.

 

