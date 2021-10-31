breaking
Tinubu visits Buhari in Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari played host to Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aso Rock on Sunday.
Both men held a closed door meeting.
At the end of the meeting, Tinubu said he was at the presidential villa to thank the president for visiting him in London where he sought medical treatment.
“I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had a knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader,” he said.
Recall that Buhari visited Tinubu in London in August.
Below are pictures of Tinubu’s visit to Aso Rock.
breaking
Bandits abduct 9 Kaduna villagers, demand N50 million
Bandits struck at Dangilmi community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where they abducted 9 villagers.
While confirming the incident, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) in Kaduna state, Rev Joseph John Hayab,said the bandits had demanded for a N50 million ransom on the abductees.
The affected community is not far from the Bethel Baptist High School where over a hundred students were abducted in July, 2021.
According to Rev Hayab, “they were abducted close to jakaranda and the bandits are demanding for N50 million . Yesterday ,Friday, I got calls from the villagers and even their leaders and I told them what can we do in such a situation.”
“So today ,Saturday, I had to call the leaders of our churches and the school management not to have anything to do with that premises for now. This is because we will look stupid if the bandits return to the area and abducted someone,” he said
breaking
Kano Speaker declares support for Tinubu
Hamisu Chidari, Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, has declared his unflinching support for the Tinubu Support Organization (TSO).
Chief Franklin Ebere-Njoku, Special Assistant to Mr Aminu Suleiman, Director General, Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), said this in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja.
Chidari who reiterated his unflinching support to the course of Tinubu, expressed gratitude to him for his support during his mother’s funeral.
He promised to continue to put in his best for the Tinubu Support Organization aimed at realizing the project 2023.
Mr Suleiman reaffirmed the commitment of the organisation to the vision of Chief Bola Tinubu.
Suleiman prayed God to continue to protect and strengthen Tinubu for greater services for the Advancement of the country.
“We believe in your political ideologies and shall continue to support your course through the Tinubu support Organization (TSO),
“The Speaker is appointed the North West Coordinator in recognition of his dedication,” he said.
Responding, Chief Bola Tinubu, National leader of APC expressed appreciation for the visit by the speaker and his team, wishing them the best in their endeavours.
Tinubu assured them of his commitment to the organisation, and appealed for stronger collaboration.
breaking
Again, FG extends NIN-SIM deadline till December
The Federal Government has again extended the deadline for the linkage of National Identity Numbers (NIN) with the Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) card. It urged Nigerians and legal residents to complete the process of the linkage “before the end of the year 2021.”
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami conveyed the approval of the Federal Government to extend the deadline for the National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification.
The extension was contained in a statement signed on behalf of the Minister by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke.
“The decision to extend the deadline was made further to appeals by the Mobile Network Operators and other industry stakeholders, soliciting for a further extension to ensure better compliance with government’s directive and to avoid widening the digital divide”, the government said.
It explained that the extension would also provide the enabling environment for the registration of Nigerians in remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres, as well as foreigners, diplomatic missions, those in other areas that were hitherto unreachable, and increase enrolments in countries with a significant number of Nigerians.
The statement further read:”The review of the progress of the exercise indicated that over 66 million unique National Identity Numbers (NIN), have been issued- an indication of progress achieved in the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage. “However, a significant part of the populace is yet to be registered into the National Identity Database (NIDB), which may be due to some challenges which the Federal Government has looked into and has made efforts to alleviate, hence the need to extend the deadline.
“As of October 30, 2021, there were over 9,500 enrolment systems and over 8,000 NIN enrolment centres within and outside the country- this has significantly eased the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM. The NIN-SIM verification process is supporting the Government’s drive to develop Nigeria’s digital economy, strengthen our ability to protect our cyberspace and support the security agencies.
“The administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has graciously approved the extension to accommodate the yearnings of the populace and make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country, and legal residents to obtain the NIN and link it with their SIM. The Federal Government will ensure that all innocent, law abiding citizens and residents will not lose access to their phone lines as long as they obtain and link their NIN. Government will also continue to provide an enabling environment for investors in the telecommunications sector.
“The unique 66 million NIN enrolments, with an average of 3 to 4 SIMs linked to the NIN, is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), to ensure the success of the project. With the creation of additional NIN enrolment centres within and outside the country, and many more coming up, the remaining citizens and legal residents living in the country and the diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs and link them with their SIMs before the end of the year.
“Consequently, the Honourable Minister enjoins Nigerians and legal residents to make use of the opportunity of the extension to enrol for their NINs and link with their SIMs. On behalf of the FGN, the Honourable Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz, urge citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the window to complete the process of enrolment and verification before the end of the year 2021.”
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Buhari’s day of reckoning has come because he failed to listen to Nigerians – Obasanjo
-
NEWS2 days ago
Niger Delta ex-militant, Boyloaf, bags first class
-
breaking2 days ago
Anambra election: Almost all candidates are my friends, they have come to see me – Mbaka
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
7 foods that may help relieve-erectile dysfunction
-
breaking2 days ago
Whereabouts of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili unknown after invasion of her residence by security operatives
-
breaking2 days ago
NECO releases 2021 SSCE results
-
breaking15 hours ago
Again, FG extends NIN-SIM deadline till December
-
NEWS14 hours ago
We are taking back Nigeria from APC – PDP chairman, Ayu