Friday, December 1, 2023
Tinubu took right decision on subsidy removal says Senator Ndume

Borno South Senator and Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has said President Bola Tinubu took the right decision by removing fuel subsidy.

Ndume said the Nigerian Government has saved a lot of money since Tinubu announced subsidy removal.

He spoke while featuring on Channels TV programme, Politics Today on Friday.

According to Ndume: “All Nigerians also agree that some of the hard decisions needed to be taken. You can imagine what we have saved from the period he announced that subsidy would be no more.”

Tinubu had announced the removal of fuel subsidy during his inauguration in Abuja on May 29.

The Federal Government had saved about N1.45tn from earnings generated from the removal of subsidy between June and September.

This is according to FAAC allocation documents on the website of Nigeria’s Governors Forum and National Bureau of Statistics.

 

