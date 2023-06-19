President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, 22 June, join world leaders in Paris, France, to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, the presidency said on Monday in a statement.

SaharaReporters had on Saturday exclusively reported that Tinubu would be attending the Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, France.

It had also been reported from top sources in the presidency that the president’s visit was also a “strategy” to see his team of medical doctors.

According to Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, the president will participate in the two-day summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore “fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilise innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.”

“President Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

“The summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart. The president will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials. He will return to Abuja on Saturday,” the statement added.

SaharaReporters had also exclusively reported that Tinubu returned to France to see his doctors, weeks before his inauguration on May 29.

“He is returning to France to see his doctors ahead of the stress of the inauguration period so he can prepare for his swearing-in,” a top source in the ruling All Progressives Congress had told SaharaReporters.

On May 1, SaharaReporters exclusively reported that Tinubu visited Lagos to take a medical rest and see some of his doctors who had arrived in the country to give him follow-up medical care.